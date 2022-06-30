ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk Surpasses 100 Million Followers on Twitter

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElon Musk‘s Twitter account has officially surpassed 100 million followers. According to Social Blade, Musk gained 150,000 followers from June 26 – 27 which pushed him over the 100 million mark. Another driver for this...

The Associated Press

Musk meets pope, uses Twitter to announce the audience

ROME (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk, whose $44 billion bid to buy Twitter remains in limbo, used the social media platform to announce he had met with Pope Francis. “Honored to meet @Pontifex yesterday,” Musk tweeted of the Friday afternoon audience, alongside a photo showing Musk, Francis and four of Musk’s teenage children.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Musk Breaks Silence on Twitter, Posts a Picture With the Pope

(Reuters) - Elon Musk on Friday night broke his nine-day silence on Twitter, the social media platform he is trying to buy for $44 billion, posting a picture of him meeting Pope Francis on Thursday. The world's richest person tweeted a picture where he can be seen standing next to...
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Bezos, Musk and other billionaires lose combined $1.4T in first half of 2022

Billionaires — including Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk — took a financial hit in the first half of 2022, losing a total of $1.4 trillion, Bloomberg reported. Zuckerberg, whose total net worth is about $60 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, had begun the year with more than $100 billion, the news outlet noted.
STOCKS
teslarati.com

Lawsuit to halt Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition deal gets dismissed

Back in May, the Orlando Police Pension Fund, which holds Twitter shares, filed a lawsuit in an attempt to stop Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s efforts to acquire the social media company. This lawsuit was dismissed Friday, removing yet another hurdle to Musk and his potential Twitter buyout. In its...
ORLANDO, FL
Complex

Elon Musk Faces $258 Billion Lawsuit for Allegedly Defrauding Investors in Dogecoin ‘Pyramid Scheme’

Elon Musk, Tesla, and SpaceX are facing a $258 billion lawsuit over allegations they “are engaged in a crypto pyramid scheme by way of Dogecoin cryptocurrency.”. As first reported by Fortune, and per court documents reviewed by Complex, the tech mogul has been sued by Keith Johnson, “an American citizen who was defrauded out of money by defendants’ Dogecoin Crypto Pyramid Scheme.”
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Elon Musk's Track Record Building Companies: Massive Risk And Reward

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

RadioShack Goes on a Wild and Unapologetic Twitter Spree

RadioShack — a 100-year-old name mainly associated with its electronics retail business — is trending on Twitter for its wild and edgy tweets. What many did not know, however, is that since its acquisition by Retail Ecommerce Ventures (REV) in 2020, the company has shifted into selling cryptocurrency. Somewhat forgotten by those in the later years of Gen Z, as they declared bankruptcy in 2015, not much news has been coming out from RadioShack up until now. Now under the Alex Mehr and Tai Lopez-founded REV, the name that still sells batteries and small electronics online is fully embracing its crypto audience and is more edgier than ever.
BUSINESS
u.today

"Forever Grateful": BabyDoge Community Celebrating Anniversary of Musk Tweet

The official account of BabyDoge, one of the offshoots of meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin, expressed the community's gratitude to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Its borderline sycophantic tweet comes on the first anniversary of Musk's first (and only) mention of the copycat. A year ago, the centibillionaire changed the lyrics of Pinkfrog's...
BUSINESS
