Elon Musk Surpasses 100 Million Followers on Twitter

RadioShack — a 100-year-old name mainly associated with its electronics retail business — is trending on Twitter for its wild and edgy tweets. What many did not know, however, is that since its acquisition by Retail Ecommerce Ventures (REV) in 2020, the company has shifted into selling cryptocurrency. Somewhat forgotten by those in the later years of Gen Z, as they declared bankruptcy in 2015, not much news has been coming out from RadioShack up until now. Now under the Alex Mehr and Tai Lopez-founded REV, the name that still sells batteries and small electronics online is fully embracing its crypto audience and is more edgier than ever.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO