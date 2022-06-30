ALERT CENTER: 15-year-old reported missing from West Hempstead

The Fifth Squad reports the arrest of a Valley Stream man for Aggravated Cruelty to Animals on Saturday July 2, 2022 at 5:44pm in Valley Stream. According to Detectives, at approximately 4:00pm Defendant Dayn Rodriquez, 23, of 99 Berkley Street while at his residence did with no justifiable purpose intentionally cause serious physical injury to the family dog that he shares with his girlfriend. The Defendant became enraged with the 8-month-old male Golden Doodle puppy named ‘Nune’ and as a result, he grabbed the puppy by the neck and buttocks area and intentionally slammed the puppy onto the floor causing a compound fracture to its hind leg. The puppy was transported to the Crawford Animal Hospital in Lynbrook where emergency surgery was performed. The puppy recovery is unknown at this time.

VALLEY STREAM, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO