ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Durham leaders say new East End Connector will cut drivers' commute by 10 minutes

By Monica Casey, Nia Harden, WRAL reporters
WRAL News
WRAL News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Durham, N.C. — The long-awaited East End Connector, also known as Interstate 885, opened Thursday afternoon in Durham. By connecting U.S. 70 to the Durham Freeway, leaders with the North Carolina Department of Transportation say it will provide another route from Interstate 40 to I-85, bypassing downtown. "The...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Durham begins major raise to downtown parking rates

Durham, N.C. — Just in time for summer visitors and festivities, the cost to park in Durham is increasing by at most 80%. Starting Friday, both on-street meters and parking decks will cost a dollar more. Parking decks will now cost $2.25 an hour, and on-street meters will cost $2.50 an hour.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Six-richest billionaires in North Carolina located in Raleigh-Durham

RALEIGH, N.C. (STACKER/WNCN) — Americans know billionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates. But how many billionaires are located in the Raleigh-Durham area?. According to a Stacker report, the six wealthiest billionaires in North Carolina are all located within the Research Triangle Park. Using data from Forbes,...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durham County, NC
Traffic
City
Durham, NC
County
Durham County, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
State
Virginia State
Durham County, NC
Government
Durham, NC
Government
Durham, NC
Traffic
City
Research Triangle Park, NC
cbs17

Johnston County issues boil water advisory

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston County officials are issuing a boil water advisory after a main water break caused a pressure loss. In a Facebook post, Johnston County officials announced that a water break caused pressure loss in the Archer Lodge area of the Johnston County water system. A...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Woman shot in Raleigh early Sunday morning, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department is investigating a shooting police say happened early Sunday morning. At about 2:21 a.m., officers say they responded to a report of a shooting on the 2500 block of S. Saunders St. When they got to the scene, they report finding...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East End#Infrastructure#County Commission#Connector#Rdu
cbs17

Man accidentally shot near shopping center: Raleigh police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a man was accidentally shot early Sunday morning near Chapanoke Square shopping center. At about 1:28 a.m., officers say they were called to the 3200 block of S. Wilmington St. in reference to a shooting. They found a man who had been...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

US 1 reopens after Wake Forest motorcycle crash

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials announced that all lanes have reopened following a motorcycle accident that occurred Saturday evening in Wake Forest. According to officials, the motorcycle accident around 7 p.m. closed all lanes southbound Capital Boulevard/US 1 from Durham Road/NC 98 to Dr. Calving Jones Highway/ NC 98 Bypass.
WAKE FOREST, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
WRAL

New highway I-885 opens in Durham

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Officials say the new highway could cut some drivers commute down by around 10 minutes and ease congestion through downtown Durham.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Foodie news: Big seafood news (July 1, 2022)

Raleigh, N.C. — Locals Seafood has purchased a building in east Raleigh, off New Bern Ave just outside the beltline, to establish a new headquarters. The retail market will be the highlight of the location, featuring a large selection of fresh seafood, value-added goods, kitchen tools, and more. Eventually, Locals will open a deli-style market counter with a dry-aged fish section, raw bar, and fry shack that will allow customers to experience NC seafood in a variety of ways. The move will not impact Locals’ existing farmers market locations or its restaurant at Durham Food Hall. However, they will close their restaurant at Transfer Company Food Hall at the end of July (the restaurant will run specials and feature fan favorites throughout the month). Locals expects to open the new retail market later this fall. Keep up with the transition/growth on their social media and their site here.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

I-40 crash closes multiple lanes in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes of Interstate 40 East are closed following a crash in Greensboro, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). The crash occurred at Mile Marker 221 near Exit 221 for South Elm-Eugene Street. The closure began at 4:03 p.m. and NCDOT currently estimates that it will last until […]
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Garner police pursue suspect in early-morning chase

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — The Garner Police Department says they took part in a police chase early Sunday morning on US 70 near Greenfield Parkway. Police said the suspect was in a white Lexus that failed to stop for blue lights and sirens at about 1:55 a.m. The pursuit...
GARNER, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
59K+
Followers
63K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy