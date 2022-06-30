ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Existence = !Existence;

Gamespot

Cuphead Graveyard Puzzle: How To Solve Riddle With The Broken Relic

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course takes players to Inkwell Isle IV, a brand-new little world filled with its own unique bosses. Inkwell Isle IV also contains a mysterious puzzle that players can solve. While it is an optional objective, it's certainly worth figuring out due to what happens after you solve it. If the mystery behind the Broken Relic, Climbing Contest, and graveyard is tripping you up, we've put together a guide that breaks down the logic for solving Cuphead's graveyard puzzle. Let's dive in.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

What Made Modern Warfare 2019 So Good

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 by Infinity Ward was a big departure from classic Call of Duty Games. It had a gritty campaign dealing with the impact of modern conflicts at home, introduced large open maps, added weight and heft to its gunplay, and mastered features like Gunsmith, where players built and saved detailed weapon blueprints. MW 2019 had a sandbox-style Ground War mode and also fast competitive modes like Gunfight. The first year of MW 2019 was extremely well planned as a live service game, with the free-to-play battle-royale Warzone launching and hosting memorable events such as The Haunting of Verdansk, a series of mysteries that led up to a rocket launch and even included zombies.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

From Software 30 FPS Stutter Finally Fixed, But Only On Hacked PS4s

As you may or may not know, From Software games on the Xbox One and Playstation 4 suffer from a similar problem: apparent frame rate stuttering. The effect is inconsistent, and only negligibly affects play, but is noticeable across titles on the Playstation 4, from Bloodborne to Elden Ring. In...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Outriders: Worldslayer Review - Pleasantly Altered

Every time I return to Outriders, I'm reminded of how intense and fast-paced its core gameplay is. You play a superpowered killing machine who can create small-scale earthquakes, set enemies on fire, or teleport behind troops hiding in cover and tear them apart with your mind. Worldslayer, the game's first major story expansion, mostly just offers more opportunities to use ridiculous powers and guns to blast more enemies. Though it adds more story, the really meaningful changes are of a smaller scale, adding more loot to chase and endgame content that improves the game overall. It's not the most thrilling of expansions, but it does leave Outriders in a better place, with more to do and more reasons to tectonically shift enemies into oblivion over the long term.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Final Fantasy 14's August Patch Adds Island Sanctuary

Final Fantasy XIV's Patch 6.2 will drop in late August and will include the highly anticipated Island Sanctuary feature. In a new live letter, the FFXIV devs revealed more about what activities players can expect. Island Sanctuary is like a mini-farming sim within FFXIV. Players can create buildings, take care...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Latest Apex Patch Fixes Loba, But Breaks Legend Abilities

Respawn Entertainment released a massive update for Apex Legends this week, but it appears the patch may have caused more problems than it solved. The patch--which was released with no patch notes beyond a vague mention of "stability improvements"--appears to have fixed the issues with Loba's tactical, which had been broken for nearly 50 days. The latest update was likely also intended to address the input lag issue that had been plaguing Xbox players since the 13.1 patch was released last week.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Why Dragon's Dogma 2 Is Worth Getting Excited About

It's been a long 10-year wait for Dragon's Dogma fans. Capcom's idiosyncratic open-world RPG hit Xbox 360 and PS3 in the spring of 2012, and would eventually get a re-release-meets-expansion in the form of Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen. Ten years later, we're finally getting a sequel, as Dragon's Dogma 2 was recently announced. Dragon's Dogma devotees are over the moon, but it might not be as apparent to gamers who didn't discover the game why exactly we're all freaking out.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Where Is Xur Today? (July 1-5) - Destiny 2 Xur Location And Exotic Items Guide

Xur is back in the Solar System in Destiny 2, with a few things you're going to want to pick up--like a near-god roll Falling Guillotine, an Insurmountable Skullfort that should be pretty great under Arc 3.0, and some decent rolls on Hawkmoon and Dead Man's Tale for PvP. Here's where you can find Xur and what he's selling.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

DNF Duel Review - Here Comes A New Challenger

Throughout the years, the fighting game has proven to be one of the most versatile genres. Much of that versatility comes through guest characters, from The Walking Dead's villain-turned-antihero Negan joining Tekken 7, to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's all-star cast. With DNF Duel, Arc System Works ups the ante on this idea, taking an entire game--Nexon's long-running MMO Dungeon Fighter Online--and building a fresh fighting game with it. The result is a solid brawler that, despite a mediocre story, boasts a varied roster, near-flawless online play, and a fighting system with plenty of options for newcomers and seasoned veterans alike.
VIDEO GAMES

