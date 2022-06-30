'Andy Robertson Will Be Massively Important For Him' - Pundit On New Liverpool Signing Calvin Ramsay

Former Arsenal and Everton player Kevin Campbell has been speaking about the positive influences at Liverpool that will be needed to help new signing Calvin Ramsay.

The 18-year-old joined Liverpool earlier in the summer transfer window from Aberdeen and is expected to be the back-up to Trent Alexander-Arnold, assuming Neco Williams is sold or loaned out .

In an interview with Football Insider , Campbell explained how important the senior players at Liverpool will be to help the Scottish under-21 international with his development.

“Listen, Andy Robertson will be massively important for him.

“But so will the likes of James Milner and Virgil van Dijk. They will be key for that young man. They all have to take the young man under their wing. They have to look after him. That is the name of the game.

“You show him how you train, how you eat and how things are done. The young man gets a really good grounding and then develops there and then.

“Further down the line he comes in and starts playing. He can then do the same for another young lad in a few years time. That is the way it works.”

Ramsay has received high praise from people within the game and when it comes from the likes of Sir Kenny Dalglish , you know Liverpool have another exciting young player on their books.

