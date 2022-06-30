ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Miles Bridges Charged With Felony as Free Agency Looms

By Eric Barnes,James Plowright
All Hornets
All Hornets
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qp66e_0gQbKqxE00

Miles Bridges charged for domestic violence, what does this mean for Charlotte?

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges has been charged with felony domestic violence by an unidentified woman in Los Angeles. Bridges turned himself into LAPD authorities on Wednesday in response to the incident that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th according to reports that surfaced late Wednesday evening. Bridges was released on $130,000 bail less than 24 hours from when the NBA is set to kick off its free agency period on June 30th at 6 pm.

With the strides that Miles Bridges made last season recording career highs with 20 points per game to go along with 7 rebounds and nearly 4 assists Bridges was in line to cash in on his performance on the hardwood this season.

However, Bridges has not been able to stay out of the news for all the wrong reasons. It started with him launching his mouth piece into the crowd as he was ejected from the Hornets play in game against the Atlanta Hawks. A couple months later Bridges posted a photo of what appeared to be a pink liquid substance in a Styrofoam cup which raised an eyebrow for many NBA fans and analysts across social media. Now, with this most recent episode occurring less than 48 hours before Miles was set to hit the NBA free agent market for the first time in his career it seems he has raised more questions than answers for any NBA front office considering investing north of $100 million into the 24 year old.

What does this mean for Miles Bridges' Restricted Free Agency?

This is unfortunately not the first incident of domestic abuse involving a current player in the NBA. In recent years there has been fines and suspensions for Jaxson Hayes, DeMarcus Cousins and Darren Collison. You don't need to look much further back than to 2014 when the Charlotte Bobcats very own Jeff Taylor ended up being charged, he received a 24 game suspension and was out of the league after that season.

However, none of these allegations came while the player was a free agent, there is no track record of how this might play out. For any team to sign Bridges without there being public clarity on this arrest would be an unethical mistake. Any such move would rightfully alienate fans, staff and launch a media backlash. Unless the charges are dropped, Bridges restricted free agency could linger deep into the summer and even training camp depending on the speed of the courts. Even if Bridges were to be charged or cleared in August/September, at that point most teams would have likely used up their CAP space and would have no room to sign Bridges to a max offer sheet. Even if Bridges was cleared or charged in time for the season would Charlotte even want to bring him back now? This is a decision only ownership can make.

Another option is Charlotte could choose to to withdraw the qualifying offer, making Bridges an unrestricted free agent. This wouldn't give the team anymore CAP space to use on free agents, but it would give the the flexibility to use the full MLE ($10.2 million) in free agency without the luxury tax being an issue. It would also create more financial flexibility in future off-seasons.

With so many question marks over Bridges how does this effect Charlotte's potential other moves with Cody Martin's RFA, pursuing free agents and trades? It's not like the rest of the NBA is going to wait for clarity of the Bridges situation, free agency starts July 1st and Charlotte's plans have surely been ripped up and thrown into the air. The Hornets are in a sticky situation, not for the first time this off-season

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets , Eric Barnes and James Plowright

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

2022 NBA Free Agency Day 3: Darius Garland Signs Largest Contract In Cleveland Cavaliers History

Day 3 of the free agency period has passed by, and it is safe to say that a lot of teams are waiting and watching to see what happens with Kevin Durant and, to a lesser extent Kyrie Irving. Durant's trade request just before free agency has led to many teams having to change how they tackle this period which would explain the lack of activity today as compared to yesterday, which saw Zach LaVine sign the max and Zion Williamson agreeing to a designated rookie extension.
NBA
Popculture

NBA Star Miles Bridges Arrested in Los Angeles

NBA star Miles Bridges was arrested in Los Angels on Wednesday for felony domestic violence. According to TMZ Sports, the 24-year-old, who previously played with the Charlotte Hornets, turned himself into a local jail for an alleged physical altercation that happened on Tuesday. Law enforcement said a woman claimed she was in an argument with Bridges that turned physical. When police arrived, Bridges was gone and the woman needed medical attention.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Collison
Person
Demarcus Cousins
Person
Jaxson Hayes
Person
Miles Bridges
thecomeback.com

Miles Bridges’ wife Mychelle Johnson posts photos of her injuries: “I can’t be silent anymore.”

Content warning: this post includes photos of the aftermath of an alleged assault. On Wednesday, NBA free agent forward Miles Bridges was arrested in Los Angeles on charges of felony domestic violence. Bridges turned himself in Wednesday after a physical altercation Tuesday was reported to police, and he was released on $130,000 bail, with a court appearance set for July 20. Here’s how TMZ initially reported this:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

Hornets release statement on Miles Bridges' domestic violence arrest

The commencement of 2022 NBA free agency is just hours away, and one of the more intriguing names who fans and experts have been monitoring in rumors is Miles Bridges. TMZ reported late Wednesday that Bridges is now facing felony domestic violence charges after he was arrested in Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon. According to an ESPN report, the Los Angeles Police Department haven't released details on the charges.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#Nba#Charlotte Bobcats#Charlotte Hornets#The Atlanta Hawks
NBC Sports

JTA leaves Warriors for deal with Lakers, agent confirms

Dub Nation knew Juan Toscano-Anderson's tenure with the Warriors was likely over, but it became official shortly after the NBA's free agency period began. Toscano-Anderson has reached an agreement with the Los Angeles Lakers, the Golden State fan favorite's agent Erika Ruiz confirmed to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes Thursday afternoon.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: Shareef O'Neal Scores First Bucket With The Lakers

Shareef O'Neal, the son of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, is already making an impact for the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers got a first look at their younger players this Saturday afternoon at the start of the California Classic Summer League opener in San Francisco. Shareef turned a few heads in the opening minutes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Brown taking notable Warriors figure with him to Kings

Mike Brown is not the only Golden State Warriors figure who is on his merry way to Sacramento. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Saturday that Warriors player development coach Leandro Barbosa is leaving the team to become an assistant for the Sacramento Kings. He will serve on the staff of the ex-Warriors assistant Brown, who is the new head coach of the Kings.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FanSided

Warriors fill backcourt void with former NBA champion

The Golden State Warriors are bringing in a former NBA champion to fill the void left by Gary Payton II and Otto Porter. The Golden State Warriors won their fourth NBA title in eight years after defeating the Boston Celtics in six games. With that, those that wer on the team that were impending free agents were bound to cash in on contracts with new teams. That is exactly what happened after Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. left for the Portland Trail Blazers and Toronto Raptors, respectively.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
All Hornets

All Hornets

Charlotte, NC
296
Followers
533
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

All Hornets is a FanNation channel covering the Charlotte Hornets

 https://www.si.com/nba/hornets

Comments / 0

Community Policy