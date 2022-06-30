ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Child critically injured in early-morning shooting

walterborolive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 12-year-old Colleton County girl is fighting for her life after being struck in the leg with bullets that riddled her home in a drive-by shooting. The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. on Sunday, June 26 when unknown suspects fired multiple rounds from a vehicle...

walterborolive.com

Comments / 1

Related
wtoc.com

Two teens injured in overnight shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This holiday weekend, Savannah Police are investigating a shooting on Barnard Street near Ellis Square. Two teenage boys were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries in what is the latest in a string of shootings in the area. “I’m not shocked and that’s what...
SAVANNAH, GA
WBTW News13

South Carolina authorities investigating death of 3-year-old

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) — A 3-year-old South Carolina girl died Friday in an accident that also injured her brother, according to the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office. Jacqueline Major Swansea was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead after Friday’s incident in Cope. Sean D. Fogle of the coroner’s office said her death was an accident […]
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A suspect has been arrested by the Savannah Police Department in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred on Friday. Alex Eric Duncan, 21, was identified as a suspect in the Meadows Avenue shooting that resulted in the death of 21-year-old Samuel Bryant IV. Duncan has been booked into the Chatham […]
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colleton County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Colleton County, SC
City
Charleston, SC
State
South Carolina State
wach.com

Woman found shot dead inside car in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY (WACH) — A woman was found shot dead inside her car early Friday morning, according to the Colleton County Sheriff's Office. LOCAL FIRST | RCSD: Man wanted after armed robbery at Columbia store. Colleton deputies responded to Feather Bed Road around 8.m. this morning after receiving a...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Man and his son ejected from motorcycle after crash

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - The Folly Beach Police Department says a man and his child were injured and ejected from a motorcycle after a crash Saturday. It happened on Folly Road at the entrance of the Folly River Boat Ramp around 3:45 p.m. The young son was on the...
FOLLY BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive By Shooting#First Aid#Violent Crime
abcnews4.com

Driver in crash that killed 2 was 'underage and unlicensed'

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police said the driver in a pursuit Friday morning that lead to two people dying was an "underage and unlicensed driver." Police said the juvenile ran a red light on Dorchester Road and crashed shortly after police began following them with their blue lights on. The pursuit lasted less than one minute.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Man critically injured in Savannah shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Savannah, according to police. The incident happened in the 4500 block of Meadows Ave, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) announced late Friday afternoon. SPD said a person of interest has been located in connection with the shooting. The victim, an adult […]
SAVANNAH, GA
counton2.com

2 dead after underage driver collides with vehicle during North Charleston police chase

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were killed early Friday morning after an underage driver collided with their vehicle during a pursuit in North Charleston. Deputy Chief Ken Hagge with the North Charleston Police Department said an officer saw a vehicle run a red light at the intersection of Dorchester Road and Olivia Drive shortly after 1:00 a.m.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: 3 lanes closed on Ravenel bridge

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says lanes one, two and three are closed on the southbound side of the Ravenel bridge following a single-vehicle crash. Police say the crash happened after the second diamond on the bridge Friday night. No injuries were reported, and police...
RAVENEL, SC
WSAV News 3

UPDATE: Missing Beaufort County man located

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is no longer searching for a man who was reported missing Friday by his family. Jody Capps, 34, has been located and is reported to be unharmed. Capp, who is homeless, was thought to be in the area of Boundary Street and Robert Smalls Parkway in […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
walterborolive.com

Crime Reports - 6-30-2022

Homeless man arrested after resisting officers’ search. A homeless man who was found in an abandoned Colleton County house was tasered after he refused to cooperate with officers. According to a Colleton County Sheriff’s Office incident report, the man was discovered inside a house when someone spotted his bike on the property and called authorities. The suspect had active warrants issued by the S.C. Probation, Pardons and Parole Department. While searching him, however, the suspect began arguing with officers over removing his underwear, the report states. The suspect then slapped a taser out of the officers’ hands. He was ultimately tased and did not require medical treatment.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Driver was trying to elude police before crash that killed 2

A crash on Dorchester Road killed two people and sent one to the hospital early Friday morning. South Carolina Highway Patrol said around 1:29 a.m., a driver in a Buick was attempting to elude North Charleston Police Department on Dorchester Road. The suspect collided with a Lexus near Michaux Parkway.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

SCAM ALERT: Sheriff’s office warns of t-shirt scam

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says messages asking people to buy sheriff’s office t-shirts are a scam. If you get one of these messages, the sheriff’s office says do not click the link and delete the message. An example of what the scam...

Comments / 0

Community Policy