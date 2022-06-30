Child critically injured in early-morning shooting

Homeless man arrested after resisting officers’ search. A homeless man who was found in an abandoned Colleton County house was tasered after he refused to cooperate with officers. According to a Colleton County Sheriff’s Office incident report, the man was discovered inside a house when someone spotted his bike on the property and called authorities. The suspect had active warrants issued by the S.C. Probation, Pardons and Parole Department. While searching him, however, the suspect began arguing with officers over removing his underwear, the report states. The suspect then slapped a taser out of the officers’ hands. He was ultimately tased and did not require medical treatment.

COLLETON COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO