Perry County, OH

Hocking College returns fire in property dispute with Perry County

By By JIM PHILLIPS LOGAN DAILY NEWS EDITOR
 3 days ago

NEW LEXINGTON – Hocking College has asked a judge to throw out a lawsuit that was filed against the college in May by the Perry County Board of Commissioners. In its suit, the county is trying to take back title to land it gave the college in the early 1990s, based on the claim that the college has violated the legal terms of the gift by seeking to use some of the property for commercial development.

In a motion in response to the county’s legal complaint, filed June 21 in Perry County Common Pleas Court, the college’s attorneys Steven C. Coffaro and Stephanie M. Scott ask the court to dismiss the entire complaint as baseless.

They maintain that there is absolutely nothing in the legal agreement between the college and the county, or in the subsequent deed transferring ownership of the land, that supports the county’s claim that it should regain ownership of the unused portion of the property.

Hocking College’s central campus is in Nelsonville, but it also has a Perry County campus.

In December 1991 the county and the college signed an agreement under which the county would transfer some land to the college, on the condition that it be used for an educational purpose.

In September 1993 the county transferred slightly over 25 acres adjacent to state Route 37 to the college. The deed that made the transfer legal included a “reverter clause,” which said that the land was being donated on condition that the college would, within four years of the deed’s execution, start construction on a facility for housing governmental offices and the college’s educational activities. If the college failed to do so, the clause said, title to the land would revert to the county.

Since then the college has built on a five-acre parcel of the land, constructing a single building and associated parking lot that are used for educational purposes. Other parts of the acreage have already been returned to the county. New Lexington High School uses some of it for agricultural education activities, and another parcel is to be the site of a Perry County Job and Family Services office. About 15 acres remain in the college’s possession that it has not used.

In March, the college put out a request for proposals, indicating that it wants to sell the remaining land, lease it, or find a partner to develop it for commercial use. Proposals will be evaluated, the RFP said, based on criteria including their financial benefit to the college, and the economic impact to Perry County and the local community.

When the Perry County commissioners learned of this, they viewed it as violating the terms of the 1991 agreement and the 1993 deed, and triggering the reverter clause that returns ownership to the county. In a letter to the editor published May 18 in The Perry County Tribune, the commissioners cited the clause in the agreement which, according to the letter, says the “property shall revert to the County of Perry when and if the property is no longer used for education purposes by the college.” They also suggested that by returning some of the land, the college “has already demonstrated an understanding” of the terms of the agreement, but is now “seeking to ignore their obligations to Perry County” by trying to sell or lease the remaining land for financial gain.

The college’s attorneys, however, argue in their recent court filing that the agreement and deed simply don’t say what the county seems to think they do, and that neither requires the college to give back any of the land.

They contend, first, that the 1991 agreement is irrelevant, because once the deed was executed, it superseded the agreement as the ruling legal document in the case. In assessing the merits of the county’s legal complaint, the attorneys say, the court “should look solely to the language of the warranty deed.”

And while the reverter clause in the deed does set out conditions the college has to meet to keep ownership of the land, the attorneys add, it has fully met those conditions. What the deed explicitly requires, they say, is that the college “will commence construction of a facility for housing governmental offices and the educational activities within four years” of the deed’s execution. They assert that the college fulfilled this requirement by building the single facility mentioned above, which it “has been using… for governmental and educational purposes of the college since at least 1996.”

According to Coffaro and Scott, the county is now wrongly claiming that to avoid triggering the reverter clause, the college would need to build a facility or facilities occupying the entire acreage included in the 1993 transfer, with any unused acreage being subject to repossession by the county.

“(The county’s) claim is clearly unsupported by the clear and unambiguous language in the deed,” the motion states. “There is no basis whatsoever for its position that the college must have constructed a qualifying facility that occupied the entirety of the acreage granted by plaintiff.”

It concludes: “There is no set of facts upon which (the county) could prevail on its claim. The complaint should be dismissed.”

