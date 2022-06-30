Governor signs House Bill 377 investing $500 Million in Appalachia

BEXLEY, Ohio – In a ceremony in the Appalachian Garden of the Ohio Governor’s residence and Heritage Garden Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 377, which makes an historic investment of $500 million to transform Appalachian communities in 32 Ohio counties.

“As I stated during my State of the State address, this is Appalachia’s time,” DeWine said in a news release. “With this investment, we will be securing a better future for this region.”

The funding contained in the bill, which was sponsored by Rep. Thomas Hall (R-Madison Township) and Rep. D.J. Swearingen (R-Huron), will go toward DeWine’s “OhioBuilds – Small Communities, Big Impact – A Plan for Appalachia.” Governor DeWine proposed the plan in April to help unite Appalachian communities on transformational local projects with three priorities:

• Infrastructure, including downtown development

• Health care, such as investments in school- or community-based services to address physical and behavioral health

• Workforce development, including public-private partnerships to build and coordinate job training.

The $500 million investment in Appalachia allocated as part of House Bill 377 is on top of more than $645 million in investments by the DeWine-Husted Administration since 2019 and is more than twice as much as this year’s entire Appalachian Regional Commission budget covering 13 states.

“We have stepped up in a big way for Appalachia,” added DeWine. “Our investments in this region to date have included water infrastructure, broadband, and other efforts to help get these counties on even footing. And now, thanks to the help of the Ohio General Assembly, we will do more.”

“We have entered an era where people can live in one place and work in another,” said Lt. Gov. Jon Husted. “This investment opens the door for economic opportunities in Southeast Ohio, allowing people to enjoy the affordable, high-quality way of life that Appalachia offers – no matter where they work. With this investment, we are delivering on our promise to ensure a brighter future for the families living in this region by supporting communities as they transform their downtowns, promote workforce development, and increase healthcare options.”

“OhioBuilds – Small Communities, Big Impact – A Plan for Appalachia” includes a $50 million planning phase to allow Appalachian communities and regional partnerships to develop transformational plans that incorporate each of the three aforementioned priorities. Following the planning, $450 million in implementation grants will be awarded to help communities and regional groups carry out projects that rejuvenate the region and stimulate economic growth.

“This historic investment has potential for lasting change in our Appalachian communities,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development. “We’re grateful to Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted, and the state legislature for prioritizing this region and committing the funding to make a real impact.”

The grant process will be administered by the Governor’s Office of Appalachia within the Ohio Department of Development. Funding will be available through multiple planning and development application rounds until all funds have been awarded.

Both the County Commissioners Association of Ohio (CCAO) and the Mayors’ Partnership for Progress issued statements after Tuesday’s signing, applauding the legislation.

“CCAO sincerely thanks Gov. DeWine for signing House Bill 377 into law and prioritizing these investments in our communities,” said CCAO President Debbie Lieberman in a news release. “This assistance will help further develop Ohio’s counties and strengthen the state-county partnership.”

The Mayors’ Partnership for Progress, a nonpartisan group of mayors and city managers in 18 southeastern Ohio counties, thanked DeWine, and the Ohio General Assembly for its support of HB 377.

“The Mayors’ Partnership for Progress is extremely grateful for Gov. DeWine’s leadership, and also for our lawmakers’ support in his proposal,” the organization said in a statement. “Our Appalachian communities are thrilled to begin initiating transformational yet sustainable change in our communities, the lives of our children and families, and the economic health of our businesses.”