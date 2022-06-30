Three things to know

Hocking College responds in property dispute. Perry County has gone to court to try to repossess land it gave Hocking College nearly 30 years ago. The college says the county’s legal complaint has no basis, and should be dismissed. Learn more on page A6.

Governor signs historic funding bill. In a ceremony Tuesday Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 377, which invests $500 million to transform Appalachian communities in 32 Ohio counties. Mayors and county commissioners praised the legislation. Learn more on page A3.

Many local students graduate from OU. The list of spring 2022 graduates who have earned degrees from Ohio University includes over two dozen students from Hocking County. See the list of names and fields of study on page A5.