Perry County, OH

Three things to know

The Logan Daily News
The Logan Daily News
 3 days ago

Hocking College responds in property dispute. Perry County has gone to court to try to repossess land it gave Hocking College nearly 30 years ago. The college says the county’s legal complaint has no basis, and should be dismissed. Learn more on page A6.

Governor signs historic funding bill. In a ceremony Tuesday Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 377, which invests $500 million to transform Appalachian communities in 32 Ohio counties. Mayors and county commissioners praised the legislation. Learn more on page A3.

Many local students graduate from OU. The list of spring 2022 graduates who have earned degrees from Ohio University includes over two dozen students from Hocking County. See the list of names and fields of study on page A5.

Sidney Daily News

How we saved the Chillicothe VA

When veterans make a commitment to serve our country, we make a commitment to support them upon their return. The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) medical facilities are crucial to providing this care and ensuring the physical and mental health of our veterans. The importance of the VA health system...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Chickens removed from interstate in Guernsey County

UPDATE (7/2/22 5 p.m.) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says all of the chickens have now been corralled. However, the truck is still overturned, and the ramp from I-70 East to I-77 North is still closed along with the right lane of I-77 Northbound. There were no reports of any medical transports to the […]
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signs bill investing $500 million in Appalachia

COLUMBUS, Ohio. (WTAP) - In a ceremony in the Appalachian Garden at the Governor’s mansion in Columbus, Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 377 on June 28. The bill establishes the Appalachian Community Grant Program. Governor DeWine visited the People’s Bank Theater in Marietta in late April where...
meigsindypress.com

Three in Custody for Alleged ”Large Quantity of Crystal Methamphetamine”

POMEROY, Ohio – Three people are in custody following an multi-agency interdiction operation for alleged drug activity. According to Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force along with officers from the Middleport Police Department and deputies with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office conducted an interdiction operation near the Meigs and Gallia County line along State Route 7. Agents with the Major Crimes Task Force received information regarding three individuals that were allegedly traveling to Dayton, Ohio from Middleport to pick up a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Hometown Tragedy: The Pike County Massacre

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Eight people. All members of the same family. Killed execution-style in the same night. The Rhoden family murders shocked the small community of Pike County, Ohio. In April 2016, seven Rhodens were found dead across three properties on the same street, with the final victim...
NBC4 Columbus

What a $500K home looks like in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Home prices are hitting record highs in the U.S., with a 12.1% increase in average price across listings in central Ohio. For prospective buyers looking to find a new space, here are 10 Columbus homes sold for $500,000 in June. This home at 358 Beecher Road in Gahanna sold on June […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

“Game Over;” Westerville company sued over failure to deliver $100,000 of gaming and computer parts

WESTERVILLE — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has begun litigation on a Westerville company for failing to deliver $100,000 in computer equipment. OG10kTech specializes in selling sought-after computer components online, and a press release from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office alleges that the business misrepresented itself to many customers. Yost’s lawsuit states that the business failed to deliver completed orders to customers, as well as falsely claiming to have relationships directly with manufacturers.
WESTERVILLE, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Amazon announces 500 new jobs in the Columbus area

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Amazon has announced 500 new jobs in the Columbus area as the company expands within Ohio. The open positions have a starting wage of $15 dollars an hour, comprehensive health benefits, paid time off, and more. According to officials, all hourly employees who have worked...
COLUMBUS, OH
classiccenter.art

Classic Cars For Sale Columbus Ohio

Classic Cars For Sale Columbus Ohio. Cruisin classics auto sales located in central ohio in the city of columbus at 3575 fisher rd. Favorite this post jan 21 kawasaki z1 900 kz kz1000 kz900 h2 750 h1 500 website:. We also sell classic cars from a ford model a to...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Stolen Ohio license plate leads to $1,000 in violations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Imagine being fined for traffic violations, all while your car is sitting in a junkyard. How could that happen? One man learned the hard way, and found out it is a risk, and it’s what can happen if you don’t save your license plates, or if they are ever stolen. Lee […]
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

UPDATE: Recent Health Department Report Released on Hardees in Circleville

Circleville – Hardees is closed and has been closed for several days after two very concerning health department reports over the last three weeks. The health department originally visited the restaurant on June 14th and found some serious health code violations including several infestations of Mice and insects. In...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man killed in Athens Co. Tractor crash

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Troopers say a man died in Athens County when the tractor he was driving overturned.   According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at about 8:20 p.m., Thursday, Harry G. Reeves, 74, of Albany, was driving a 1964 Massy Ferguson tractor westbound on S.R. 681, when he traveled off the […]
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

One killed in farm tractor crash in Athens County

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers from the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash, that involved a farm tractor on State Route 681, south of Albany, in Athens County. The crash occurred just before 8:30 p.m. on Thursday. Harry G. Reeves, 74, Albany...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
The Logan Daily News

The Logan Daily News

