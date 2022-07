There’s a new scoop shop in Greenfield. Harvest Dairy Bar opened June 28 and is ready to serve ice cream and a few other things, too. The whole idea was inspired by the “scoop shops” of her youth, proprietor Anita George said. It all started when her brother, Neil Brewer, bought the building that houses the dairy bar a few years ago. They have been working on it since then.

GREENFIELD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO