Cleveland, OH

Air Quality Alert extended amid 'unhealthy' conditions in several Northeast Ohio counties: See the list of impacted communities

WKYC
WKYC
 3 days ago
CLEVELAND — The heat is on! As temperatures top 90 degrees throughout Northeast Ohio today, an Air Quality Alert has been extended for multiple counties amid “unhealthy” conditions for sensitive groups of people. The alert is currently in effect and will last through all of Friday....

WKYC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for several parts of Northeast Ohio until 8:45 p.m.

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for several parts of Northeast Ohio until 8:45 p.m. on Friday night. At 8:04 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from six miles south of Ravenna to near Green, moving southeast at 25 miles per hour. Wind gusts of up to 60 mph are possible along with penny-size hail. Damage to trees and power lines is also possible.
STARK COUNTY, OH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 20:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mahoning; Portage; Stark; Summit The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Portage County in northeastern Ohio Western Mahoning County in northeastern Ohio Stark County in northeastern Ohio Southeastern Summit County in northeastern Ohio * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 804 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Ravenna to near Green, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Akron, Canton, Ravenna, Massillon, Green, Alliance, Tallmadge, North Canton, Louisville, Sebring, Mogadore, Minerva, Hartville, Navarre, Waynesburg, East Sparta, New Franklin, Brimfield, Canal Fulton and Randolph. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Lorain, OH
cleveland19.com

Another hot day Friday with scattered evening storms (Northeast Ohio weather)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front will approach our area tomorrow, making things a bit more unsettled. Widely scattered thunderstorms will develop by mid-to-late afternoon Friday. Some storms may produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Storms will become more numerous Friday night. By Saturday morning, most of the rain...
cleveland19.com

2 receive life-threatening injuries in Lorain County motorcycle crash

AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said two people were seriously hurt Saturday night when a car crashed into a motorcycle. The collision took place around 9:10 p.m. on North Ridge Road at North Dewey Road in Amherst, according to a news release. The highway patrol said...
AMHERST, OH
WKYC

Cleveland, OH
Northeast Ohio local news

