Crowd brawl breaks out during Eagles performance of Take It Easy in London

Take it easy

Take it easy

Don't let the sound of your own wheels drive you crazy

Lighten up while you still can

Don't even try to understand

Just find a place to make your stand

And take it easy

That's good advice from the Eagles right there . Relax. Chill. Take it easy . And it's advice that appears to have been roundly ignored by several fans attending the band's Hyde Park show in London at the weekend.

Having handed over a minimum of £399 for Diamond VIP seats – a sum that guaranteed ticket holders access to a "dedicated premium standing viewing area in front of the stage with unrivalled views of all the Great Oak Stage performances" – some fans elected not to take advantage of the unrivalled view at all, but to start brawling, much to the chagrin of their fellow concert goers.

In a video of the fracas, several fans can be seen grappling on the Hyde Park turf, throwing punches and pushing away the security guards who attend the scene. More members of the security detail arrive, there's further pushing and punching, and the oblivious Eagles play on, their smooth harmonies delighting those in the crowd whose attention has remained on the stage. Eventually, after much belligerence and no small amount of hoo-ha, the unruly music lovers are led away.

"You've got to take it easy" remarks an onlooker as he surveys their departure, the irony of the moment clearly apparent.

Fighting. While Take It Easy was performed. We literally despair.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.