Click here to read the full article. SUNDAY AM: As Illumination/Universal’s Minions: The Rise of Gru clinches an Independence Day 4-day opening record of $127.9M, the movie’s success this weekend should come as a reminder to many executives, both motion picture and streaming, as well as Wall Street, about the power of the big screen. While it may go without saying, realize that Rise of Gru‘s success here, in addition to being built on the back of a multimillion dollar global marketing campaign, is also propped by a kid’s brand that has generated over $6 billion in retail sales. And that brand was...

RETAIL ・ 6 HOURS AGO