Saugerties, NY

SPD: Saugerties man breaks into home, makes threats

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bI8Lh_0gQbEv0l00

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On Tuesday night, at 10:15 p.m., Saugerties Police responded to a 911 call reporting a fight in progress on Washington Avenue. Ulster County 911 also reported a burglary in progress in the same area.

An investigation by Saugerties Police Detectives established that Michael V. Newman, 36, had allegedly forced his way into a private home on Washington Avenue and threatened to harm the people inside. Newman fled the area when a 911 call had been placed, police said.

On Wednesday, at 1:20 p.m., Newman was found by police and arrested. He was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters.

Albany teen points BB gun at victim, flees from officers

Charged:

  • Second-degree burglary (Felony)
  • Fourth-degree criminal mischief (Misdemeanor)

After processing, Newman was arraigned in the Village of Saugerties Justice Court. He was released by the court on his own recognizance, and Orders of Protection were issued on behalf of the victims. Newman is scheduled to re-appear in the Village Court on July 18 to answer his charges.

