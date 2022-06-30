Man in critical condition following shooting in North Braddock

An 18-year-old Pittsburgh man was arrested Saturday for the fatal shooting June 24 of a teenager in the city’s Hill District, according to police. Shaun Scott was arrested for the shooting death of Maleek Thomas, also 18, police said in a news release. The shooting occurred shortly before 2:45...
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - A suspect is in custody after two robberies took place within 30 minutes of one another. Allegheny County Police identified 29-year-old David Vankavelaar as the person responsible. On Friday night, county police were alerted to a robbery at the BP gas station and 7-Eleven convenience...
Two men shot late Friday night in Aliquippa are hospitalized, according to 11 News. The shooting happened around 11:18 p.m. at 1200 Main Street. Their condition is unknown. The City of Aliquippa Police Department were first to respond. They secured the scene and requested the Pennsylvania State Police take over the investigation, 11 News reported.
Two people were injured and two were charged following a shooting in Aliquippa late Friday night. According to state police, Aliquippa police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Main Street around 11 p.m. for reports of two people shot. Police say the shooting occurred during an altercation between a...
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Police in West Mifflin confirmed that a suspect was in custody after a reported robbery at a gas station Friday night. West Mifflin police said the robbery happened on Buttermilk Hollow Road. No other details were immediately available. This is a developing story. Stay with...
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Two men were shot in Aliquippa late Friday night. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the City of Aliquippa police department was notified of a shooting at 1200 Main Street at around 11:18 p.m. The report came in for two people shot and when police arrived, they...
A man being sought by U.S. marshals was charged with illegal possession of a handgun after New Kensington police helped take him into custody. In addition to a felony gun charge, Richard Joseph Mautino, 20, of the 500 block of Fourth Avenue was charged with felony flight to avoid apprehension along with resisting arrest.
NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — Residents of an apartment building have evacuated after a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in North Braddock. Allegheny County 911 dispatchers confirmed that police, fire and EMS crews all responded to the scene. First responders were called to 415 Lobinger Avenue at around 10:38...
DUQUESNE, Pa. — A woman is in critical condition after being stabbed in Duquesne. According to Allegheny County 911, police responded to the 2700 block of Duquesne Place Drive at 11:16 a.m. According to Allegheny County police, an adult female victim was found with stab wounds to the trunk.
A Baldwin man who worked as a jitney driver will serve the rest of his life in prison after he was sentenced Thursday for killing a Pitcairn man he drove for. Darrel Hardy, 33, was found guilty of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, a firearms count and reckless burning following a jury trial in March.
Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday night in a Columbiana neighborhood. Dispatchers confirm that officers were called out to the 200 block of South Elm to investigate what they will only describe as a deceased individual. Investigators are not releasing further information on the person's name or...
A popular Rostraver restaurant and tavern that was the site of a double shooting early Sunday morning has been closed. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said Friday in Rostraver her office reached an agreement with owner Debra Hardy Maley to permanently close Sweeney’s Steakhouse at 1713 Rostraver Road, before the July 4 holiday.
NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — Several fire departments are on the scene of an apartment fire in North Braddock. This is happening at Shady Park Place along Lobinger Avenue. The building houses senior citizens. Officials tell Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 that everyone is out of the building. When the...
Comments / 0