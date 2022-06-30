Man in critical condition following shooting in North Braddock

Two men shot late Friday night in Aliquippa are hospitalized, according to 11 News. The shooting happened around 11:18 p.m. at 1200 Main Street. Their condition is unknown. The City of Aliquippa Police Department were first to respond. They secured the scene and requested the Pennsylvania State Police take over the investigation, 11 News reported.

ALIQUIPPA, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO