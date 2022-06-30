ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Acura Integra Review: Exactly What It Should Be

By Steven Ewing
CNET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn resurrecting the Integra name, Acura opened the door for enthusiasts to draw comparisons between the new hatchback and its storied predecessors. And while Negative Nancies continue to focus on the fact that the new car isn't a direct successor to the high-performance, low-volume Type R, the truth is, the 2023...

www.cnet.com

Motor1.com

Can The New Acura Integra Beat The Civic Si In A Drag Race?

The new Acura Integra represents the return of Acura’s legendary small car nameplate after a 20-year hiatus in the American market. This new 2022 Integra has a lot to prove to customers as it works to carve out its spot in the compact luxury sedan marketplace. The Acura Integra’s first test is a unique drag race against an Eleventh Generation Honda Civic Si, which shares its drivetrain and platform with the new Acura Integra.
CarBuzz.com

Acura's Most Important Cars

When Honda introduced Acura, the first Japanese luxury car brand in America, it was met with the same skepticism as when Honda itself first started selling cars here. Honda built small economical cars, so what business did it have in the premium market with the likes of BMW, Mercedes, and Cadillac? Motoring media and automotive executives alive scoffed at the idea. Now Acura is in its 35th year as a brand, and Japanese luxury brands have a large chunk of the premium market. Acura's story is different from Lexus, though. as Acura lost its way in the 21st century. Partly as it didn't continue to separate from its parent brand as strongly as Lexus has, and partly through risk aversion - Acura has traditionally had high profit margins for Honda, and that has led to staleness. Acura peaked in the 1990s, then again in the mid-2000s, but now the brand is working to recapture its glory. Acura has great cars on the road now, but the rebirth of the Integra is going to be key to Acura bringing younger owners into the brand - as well as older buyers back.
MotorBiscuit

The Best Toyota Cars for Highway Fuel Economy

Toyota has always been known for their reliability. Now they are pushing the limits of fuel economy. Here are the best Toyota cars for highway fuel economy. The post The Best Toyota Cars for Highway Fuel Economy appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Truth About Cars

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV Previewed

In 2020, Hyundai Motor Group unveiled the Prophecy concept EV which everyone immediately noticed had embraced an alternative, almost opposite, design language from the angular 45 concept. The latter model went on to serve as the blueprint for the Ioniq 5, whereas the Prophecy has morphed into the Ioniq 6 you see before you.
Top Speed

The Delage D12 Aims To Smash Porsche and Manthey’s Nurburgring Record

Delage was a French company launched back in 1905 as a rival to makers like Bugatti. During its classic era Delage launched models like the D6 and the D8, but the company had to cease operation in 1953. Delage reopened its doors back in 2019, and its first supercar - the 1,100 horsepower D12 - has very big ambitions for the future. The D12 was officially revealed during the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed. Speaking with a Delage spokesman at the auto show, the British magazine Autocar learned a few details about the future plans of the Delage company’s drive to shatter the Nurburgring record.
Motor1.com

McLaren GT Sounds Fearsome At Over 200 MPH On Autobahn

Grand tourers are meant to be driven on long journeys in the fastest way possible. But what's the sense of having the ability to reach high speeds but the roads are restricted?. That wasn't a problem for this McLaren GT, which was driven on unrestricted sections of the German Autobahn...
Top Speed

Drako Motors Announces 2,000 HP Gullwing-Door EV Called The Dragon

The Rise of electric cars and the advancements in technology needed to make EVs so popular have resulted in multiple success stories that make us think that perhaps building an EV from the ground up is not all that difficult. When that argument comes up companies like Tesla and Rivian come to mind. However, we have also seen several monumental failures, such as Faraday and Fisker, that remind us just how cut-throat the automotive industry can be.
CAR AND DRIVER

Drako Dragon SUV Glimpsed with Bold Looks, 2000 Electric Horsepower

The Drako Dragon has been announced as the second vehicle from the San Jose, California, startup, following the GTE that was revealed in 2019. The Dragon produces a claimed 2000 horsepower, and Drako says it can hit 60 mph in 1.9 seconds on its way to a top speed over 200 mph.
Road & Track

Cadillac's Wild New $300,000 EV Will Make the GMC Hummer EV Look Pedestrian

Cadillac is going electric by the end of the decade — even if it is still making gas guzzlers like the Escalade V in the short term. We've already seen the brand's first electric car, the Lyriq. But Cadillac is also building a wild new flagship EV, the Celestiq, which should be unveiled this summer. And a Wall Street Journal report suggests the brand is aiming for the Celestiq to be the Cadillac of electric vehicles.
CNET

2022 Kia Carnival Long-Term Wrap-Up: Minivan FTW

A year can feel like an eternity, but with our long-term Kia Carnival, 12 months totally flew by. Whether called upon for daily driving, a cross-country road trip, schlepping cargo and even a track day, no vehicle in our long-term fleet was in as high demand as the Carnival. And honestly, if we didn't have to give our test car back, we wouldn't: The Carnival deserves to be brought home for the long haul.
CNET

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk Is Now Only Offered as a PHEV

When the redesigned Jeep Grand Cherokee launched last fall it came in a wide range of trim levels and available powertrain combinations, including a brand-new plug-in hybrid setup dubbed 4xe that's offered in five different trims. Jeep first debuted the 4xe PHEV system on the Wrangler, which has proven to be a massive success, and now the brand is furthering its electrification strategy by making the Grand Cherokee's off-road Trailhawk variant solely available with the 4xe setup for 2023.
