Logan, OH

Food, fun, fireworks set for Independence Day in Logan

By By KERI JOHNSON Logan Daily News Reporter
 3 days ago

LOGAN — Though Logan has long held a fireworks show for Independence Day, this year’s celebration will go beyond festivities in the sky, thanks to the Hocking County Fair Board and the Logan Firework Crew.

This year’s July 4 celebration, “Freedom in the Hills,” will feature vendors, food, live music and fireworks. The free event (admission and parking) will take place Monday, July 4 at the Hocking County Fairgrounds, 150 N. Homer Avenue.

Hocking County Fair Board Secretary Jessica Dicken said that the fair board has been considering a Fourth of July event for the past couple of years, especially as the fairgrounds have historically hosted fireworks by the Kernen family.

However, after a single food truck saw a sell-out night during last year’s fireworks, and as the fairgrounds’ grandstand was “packed,” Dicken sought to expand the occasion in 2022.

Now, Fourth of July in Logan will feature up to 11 food trucks, live music and kids activities. Dicken said Logan’s own Artista Rock School will perform from 7-9 p.m. at the fairground’s shelter house, and bounce houses will be available as well.

“My personal goal is to see this grow in five years,” Dicken explained, “Like Sugar Grove, those types of towns and villages, but right now it’s just a little smaller, but hopefully it’s something that the community will come out and support our local food vendors and listen to our local musicians.”

Dicken expressed that the event will also serve as a way to show off the county’s fairgrounds, which had its aforementioned grandstand renovated last year, along with other general improvements. She also spoke on the importance of gathering post-COVID, and how Hocking County has a strong “community feel.”

“I love Fourth of July personally, it’s a great day to celebrate being an American and America’s birthday,” Dicken said. “So for me, I’m just excited and hopefully the community will come down and support our local food vendors and (our band)... I would really like to see the community, not from the fair board standpoint, but other events and organizations — to be able to utilize the fairgrounds and really get a good use of the grounds, other than fair week, which happens once a year.”

Fireworks will begin at dusk. Lawn and grandstand seating will be available, though parking will be limited, Dicken stressed.

The Hocking County Agricultural Society can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hockingcountyagsociety/ . The 2022 Hocking County Fair takes place Sept. 12-18.

Email at kjohnson@logandaily.com.

Logan, OH
