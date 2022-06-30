ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hocking County, OH

Hocking County real estate transfers

The Logan Daily News
 3 days ago

June 21-24. Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values.

• Seajay Development, Ltd., 510 Edgehill Circle, to Michael P. and Brenda A. Berry, $35,500.

• Rockbridge Management, LLC, 32.447 acres, to Julie Brainard, $275,000.

• Jerry Lee Kanode and Eriksten Holdings, LLC, 1361 Ohio Ave., to Jewel Edwards and Chase Bourne, $92,000.

• Paul and Elizabeth Midiri, 22.2101 acres, to Elizabeth A. Fisher, pursuant to court order, to the extent that such transfer is not the result of a sale effected or completed pursuant to such order.

• Thomas L. Gates II and Tara M. Gates, 694 Walhonding Ave., to Thomas L. Gates II and Tara M. Gates, trustees, to a trustee of a trust, when the grantor of the trust has reserved an unlimited power to revoke the trust.

• David M. and Diane Hankison, 19181 and 19199 Kalklosch Road, to Diane Hankison, to an heir or devisee, between spouses or to a surviving spouse, from a person to himself and others, to a surviving tenant, or on the death of a registered owner.

• Leona R. Rutter, 1360 Third St., lots 127–132, to the Hocking County Health Department, to or from the United States, this state or any instrumentality, agency or political subdivision of the United States or this state.

• Black Birch Ranch LLC, 11.7292 acres, to LBJJ Holding, LLC, $1,412,722.

• Rockbridge Management LLC, 35.055 acres, to Ryan L. and Jodi Miller, $375,000.

• Robert A. Culbertson, 18666 Laurel St., to John Norton, Jr., to or from a person when no money or other valuable and tangible consideration readily convertible into money is paid or to be paid for the real estate and the transaction is not a gift.

• Conley R. Tincher, 7.033 acres, to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, to or from the United States, this state or any instrumentality, agency or political subdivision of the United States or this state.

• Kelly R. and Sharon R. Foltz, 17814 Laurel Run Road, to Carly A. Robers, $215,000.

• Gerald L. and M. Irene Hoy, 11982 Joppa Road, to Christopher and Lydia L. Taylor, $250,300.

• Jason A. Edgar, 34733 Moore Road, to Jason A. and Cheryl Edgar, to an heir or devisee, between spouses or to a surviving spouse, from a person to himself and others, to a surviving tenant, or on the death of a registered owner.

• Jane McAdow, 797 Walhonding Ave., to Kelly Lemon, $190,000.

• Russell L. and Janet L. Stuller, 22913 Goose Creek Road, to Michael A. and Jamie B. Mastanka, and Kimberly and Darrin Wilson, et. al.,$247,000.

• Asa Snouffer, 257 W. Hunter St., to Maverick Investment Group LLC, $100,000.

• Christopher W. and Todd A. Day, and Prestige Cabins LLC, 29700 Fairview Road, to Stephen R. Rayo, $551,000.

• Scott D. Brigner, 16104 Harrison St., to Tonia Tiberio, $225,000.

• Barbara Sorg and Jack McCafferty, 366 Bobcat Court and 401 Timberwolf Trail, to Archie Wade Ward and Alice Ward, $5,000.

• Michael A. and Sarah L. Garren, 527 E. Main St., to Tomas Wright and James W. Wright III, $224,900.

• Robert D. and Eleanor D. Bowers, 16088 Pike St., to Eleanor D. Bowers, to an heir or devisee, between spouses or to a surviving spouse, from a person to himself and others, to a surviving tenant, or on the death of a registered owner.

• Allen McMillin, Jr., 31911 Logan Hornsmill Road to Nathaniel Farley, $126,000.

• Greenup Resources, LLC, lot 5, Maxville subdivision, to Howard Fickel, $63,500.

• Terry A. and Rose M. Hart, 16427 W. Victory Drive, to Terry A. Hart, pursuant to court order, to the extent that such transfer is not the result of a sale effected or completed pursuant to such order.

• David P. and Tina M. Dixon, part of lot 5, Brad-Mer Acres subdivision, to Don A. and Sharon L. Kepler, $46,067.

• Charles Fast and M. Holbrook, et. al., 16260 Wagner Road, to Michael D. Martin, et. al., to or from a person when no money or other valuable and tangible consideration readily convertible into money is paid or to be paid for the real estate and the transaction is not a gift.

• Benjamin E. and Matthew E. Fickel, and CMRI, LLC, 871 Baird St., to Self-Made Properties LLC, $111,280.

• Christopher and Kathryn Mosmeier, 2.8479 acres, to Dallas and Baylie E. Trusty, to evidence a gift, in any form, between husband and wife or parent and child, or the spouse of either.

• Robert W. Flowers, 286 Buckskin Trail, to Jack D. Denig, $6,000.

• Edwin A. Goldsmith, 38 acres, to Hemingway Properties LLC, to or from a person when no money or other valuable and tangible consideration readily convertible into money is paid or to be paid for the real estate and the transaction is not a gift.

• Kilie and David Lanning, 1101 Church St., to Jacob T. and Trisha A. Keister, $168,000.

• Kelly A. Maiden, 41996 Carbon Hill Buchtel Road, to Cameron Mount and Alisa Kelley, $120,000.

• Jo Ann Vaughn, trustee, 910 Warner Ave., to Tyler J. Vaughn, to an heir or devisee, between spouses or to a surviving spouse, from a person to himself and others, to a surviving tenant, or on the death of a registered owner.

