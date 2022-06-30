ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hornets star Miles Bridges arrested in Los Angeles

By WBTV Web Staff
WBTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV has confirmed Charlotte Hornets star player Miles Bridges was arrested on a felony charge in Los Angeles. TMZ Sports was the first to report that police in Los Angeles arrested Bridges Wednesday after he turned himself in....

10 Best Italian Restaurants In Charlotte, North Carolina

Our 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Charlotte, North Carolina list serves as a helpful guide for those looking for some great Italian Food In the city of Charlotte. We haven’t met many people who don’t like Italian food. How could you not love fresh pasta or nice garlic and wine sauce poured over a dish of muscles and clams? How about a perfectly cooked chicken cutlet with a breathtaking marsala sauce that is simply to die for. There are some fine Italian Restaurants in Charlotte, North Carolina. Below are ten of the best.
10 Best Pizza Places In Charlotte, North Carolina

Our 10 Best Pizza Places In Charlotte, North Carolina list presents the best pizza places for travelers and locals in the city of Charlotte. Hands down, you know there has to be great pizza places in the most populated city in the great State Of North Carolina. Home to the NFL’s Carolina Panthers and NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, Charlotte is a city with a lot of hungry sports fans before and after games. Add that to the general population of people who just love pizza, and our list becomes pretty important in finding the best pizza places in the city.
The 8 Essential BBQ Spots In Or Near Charlotte, According To Locals

Looking for the best BBQ in the state? We’ve got you covered. From historical spots to new and up and coming BBQ joints, all recommended by Charlotteans and North Carolinans. We’ve tried to include BBQ joints that are just a short drive from Charlotte, but with some of the state’s most popular spots a bit farther away, we had to include those too in case you’re interested in an epic road trip. Without further ado, here’s where to get smoked NC-style BBQ.
8 Standout Bars in Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, every day, is a different city than it was the day before. Old favorites give way to new condos almost as quickly as one can spell IPA. With this rapid development comes a new demographic, in the name of bankers, technologists, and the otherwise upwardly mobile who, true, especially on social media, look about as diverse as Wonder Bread. But to the people who live here (and the IPA drinkers who love them), the Queen City is brimming with diversity, sometimes unsung, sometimes overshadowed by the new kids in town, but which has nevertheless been here, thriving, all along. Therefore, any list of the best bars in Charlotte, should be as eclectic as the population of Charlotte, circa now. These are the bright spots in town, the neighborhood watering holes, the chic first date spots; the places that create community.
Medic: 1 dead, 2 hurt in early morning I-85 wreck

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A multi-vehicle accident involving an overturned tractor-trailer left one person dead and two others seriously injured. The wreck happened early Saturday morning on Interstate 85 northbound, close to exit 46A. Details are limited, but video from the scene revealed a tractor-trailer was overturned and on fire.
Krispy Kreme debuts soft serve ice cream

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The iconic doughnut maker Krispy Kreme known for its “Hot Now” pastries is debuting a cool treat on the first day of summer — soft-serve ice cream. Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed soft serve ice cream is available in 10 U.S. markets, including all Charlotte-area stores. And yes, the soft serve options will indeed taste like Krispy Kreme’s doughnuts.
