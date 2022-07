If you haven't driven in the Alps, it's an absolute must. The endless ribbons of pristine Alpine driving roads in central Europe are home to several high-end car shows for obvious reasons. The Passione Engadina is one such classic car show that is uber-limited in its display, and attendees, and as such is already sold out for the August 2022 event. And of course, a high-end marque such as Bugatti will be out in force with its very limited production cars to showcase to the world, or the world elite more likely.

