Accident in Pott. County leads to 3-hours manhunt & 2 arrests

(Montgomery County)Saturday night, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop at 110th and G Avenue. Upon investigation, they arrested 29-year-old James Michael Cruz of Tabor for Possession of Methamphetamine, 2nd Offense, possession of Marijuana 2nd offense, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Deputies also arrested 25-year-old Tucker Evan Webster of Shenandoah for possession of methamphetamine 1st offense and drug paraphernalia. 19-year-old Savanna Ann Schenck of Shenandoah was arrested for drug Paraphernalia by Montgomery County Deputies. The Deputies were assisted by Officers of the Red Oak Police Department.
Comments / 0