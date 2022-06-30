ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

Accident in Pott. County leads to 3-hours manhunt & 2 arrests

kjan.com
 3 days ago

(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – A collision Wednesday evening near Council Bluffs resulted in two people fleeing the scene and their arrest three-hours later, after a manhunt. The Iowa State Patrol reports a 2019 Chevy...

www.kjan.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjan.com

Traffic stop leads to damaged patrol car & an OWI arrest

(Fremont County, Iowa) – A traffic stop Saturday on Interstate 29 northbound near Percival, resulted in an arrest, after the driver of the vehicle stopped on the traveled portion of the road, and then backed his vehicle-up, striking a parked Fremont County Sheriff’s Department patrol car. Neither the deputy nor the driver sustained injury.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Montgomery County Deputies Arrest 2 people on Multiple Charges

(Montgomery County) Friday evening, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Aundrea Theresa Clay of Red Oak for Possession of Marijuana 1st offense, Possession of Methamphetamine 1st offense, and a Page County warrant for Failure to Appear for Possession of Marijuana. Deputies also arrested 31-year-old Matthew Allen Cox of Omaha on Page County warrants of OWI 1st Offense and Possession of Methamphetamine 1st Offense. Clay and Cox were taken to the Montgomery County Jail, where they are being held on a $1000 bond. The Red Oak Police Department assisted the Montgomery County Deputies.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

2 arrested in Montgomery County

(Red Oak) – Two people are in custody following their arrest Friday night in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 29-year-old Aundrea Theresa Clay of Red Oak and 31-year-old Matthew Allen Cox of Omaha shortly before 8 p.m. Clay was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and a Page County warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of marijuana.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

2 from Shenandoah, 1 for Tabor arrested in Montgomery County traffic stop

(Elliott) – Three people are in custody on drug-related charges following a traffic stop in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies conducted a stop just after 10 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 110th Street and G Avenue west of Elliott. Following an investigation, authorities arrested 29-year-old James Michael Cruz of Tabor, 25-year-old Tucker Evan Webster of Shenandoah and 19-year-old Savanna Ann Schenck of Shenandoah.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Colorado State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Council Bluffs, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Durango, IA
City
Council Bluffs, IA
State
Florida State
Western Iowa Today

3 People Arrested on Drug Related Charges

(Montgomery County)Saturday night, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop at 110th and G Avenue. Upon investigation, they arrested 29-year-old James Michael Cruz of Tabor for Possession of Methamphetamine, 2nd Offense, possession of Marijuana 2nd offense, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Deputies also arrested 25-year-old Tucker Evan Webster of Shenandoah for possession of methamphetamine 1st offense and drug paraphernalia. 19-year-old Savanna Ann Schenck of Shenandoah was arrested for drug Paraphernalia by Montgomery County Deputies. The Deputies were assisted by Officers of the Red Oak Police Department.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
westerniowatoday.com

One Person Killed in Mills County Crash

(Pacific Junction) One person died, and another suffered injuries in a single-vehicle accident near Pacific Junction in Mills County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened sometime between the late evening hours on Friday or early morning hours on July 2 on 221st Street west of 210th. Authorities say 28-year-old Dane W. Carlson of Plattsmouth, Nebraska died in the crash. Steven S. Elliott, 33, of Plattsmouth, suffered injuries in the accident.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Montgomery County Man Hurt in Motorcycle Accident

(Red Oak) A Montgomery County man suffered critical injuries in a motorcycle accident in Red Oak. Red Oak Police say the accident happened at 10:30 p.m. at North 5th and East Elm Streets. Authorities say 30-year-old Nathan Allen Aldrich of Red Oak, operating a 2021 Harley Davidson owned by Austin Wayne Hale, lost control of the motorcycle.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

Saturday night crash critically injures three people in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Three people were critically injured in an Omaha crash on Saturday night, with another person seriously injured. The crash happened near 103rd and Maple streets around 8:30 p.m. Police say the driver was intoxicated, resulting in the vehicle colliding with a light pole. This content is...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhunt#The Iowa State Patrol#Chevy#Dodge Durango#Council Bluffs Police
News Channel Nebraska

Identity of man killed by tree branch released

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Lincoln Police Department identified the man who died in a structure collapse Thursday. The Lincoln Fire and Rescue said that 59-year-old Kevin Clements was pronounced dead at the scene in a structure collapse that happened around 1:10 p.m. June 30. LFR said that, along with LPD, they...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Fatal Iowa crash: One dead, one transported by LifeNet

MILLS COUNTY, Iowa — A fatal crash in Mills County, Iowa, just east of Plattsmouth, killed one person between the late evening hours of July 1 and the early morning hours of July 2. Police report that the vehicle was traveling eastbound on 221st Street when the driver failed...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Motorcycle accident w/critical injuries in Red Oak, Friday night

(Red Oak, Iowa) – The operator of a motorcycle was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Nebraska, following an accident Friday night, in Red Oak. According to Red Oak Police Department, the accident happened at the intersection of North 5th and East Elm streets around 10-p.m. Authorities say 30-year-old Nathan Allen Aldrich, of Red Oak, was driving a friend’s 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on North 5th Street when he lost control of the bike.
RED OAK, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Channel Nebraska

35-year-old man sentenced in Omaha federal court

OMAHA, Neb. -- 35-year-old Jacob Brun of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was sentenced for felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance. The report said Brun received 84 months' imprisonment and after his release from prison, Brun will begin a three-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Judge gives max sentence for extreme driving, killing 2 in Omaha

OMAHA — High on PCP and driving 94 mph in a 35-mph zone, the Omaha woman ignored a red light at one of Omaha’s busiest intersections. Her Dodge Nitro collided with a pickup truck in the intersection of 90th and Maple streets in June 2020 — cutting it in half and instantly killing Roberto Gonzalez, 58, and Annette North, 56.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Two transported to the hospital following accident and manhunt in Pottawattamie County

(Council Bluffs) Two people were transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident that also resulted in a manhunt in Pottawattamie County Wednesday evening. The Iowa State Patrol says 49-year-old William Burch III, of Hernando, Florida, was driving a 2019 Dodge Durango at excessive speed on Interstate 80 and rear-ended a 2019 Chevy Corvette, driven by 52-year-old Stephen Hakes of Erie, Colorado. When Hakes approached the Durango, Burch and a passenger both fled the scene. The Dodge Durango was confirmed stolen.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Red Oak man critically injured in motorcycle wreck

(Red Oak) – A Red Oak man was airlifted following a motorcycle wreck late Friday night. The Red Oak Police Department says officers responded to the wreck at the intersection of North 5th and East Elm streets around 10:30 p.m. Officers say 30-year-old Nathan Allen Aldrich was driving a friend’s 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on North 5th Street when he lost control of the bike.
RED OAK, IA
kfornow.com

Woman Arrested For Robbing Food From Victim At Food Pantry

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 1)–A 35-year-old woman is in jail after she allegedly robbed food from someone that picked it up from a local food pantry early Thursday evening. Lincoln Police say officers were called to the “F” Street Neighborhood Church at 13th and “F”, where a 78-year-old woman said she had just received a box of food from the FoodNet at the church, when she was approached by a man and a woman, later identified as Crystal Tennyson. Both suspects took the food from the woman.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy