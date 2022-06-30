Some South Florida Schools Have Classrooms With Doors That Don't Lock

Photo: Getty Images

It was recently learned that some classroom doors in Palm Beach County public schools are not able to be locked.

That's something that goes against the mandates set by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Act after the Parkland shooting in 2018.

"Right now it's something that's being focused on. The superintendent is working on it with our chief operating officer."

School Board Vice Chair Karen Brill says she was just made aware of the issue which involves some classrooms used as fire exits.

The COO explains it this way: There are a couple of schools with a central corridor in one building where one of the classrooms is used as an emergency egress, so the doors on those classrooms don't lock because the rooms are used as fire exits.

Plans are in the works to use devices to have those doors lock automatically, but open from the inside in case an emergency exit is necessary. That would include the fire alarms or smoke detector going off.

"I think it should be fixed before school starts. I don't want kids going in (and) I don't want teachers to feel that they have to sit there and be stressed by the fact that their doors don't lock."

Brill insists, however, that Palm Beach County schools are safe. Her adult son works in one of the high schools and she says he would not if she didn't feel it was safe.