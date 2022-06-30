ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Buttigieg launches $1B pilot to build racial equity in roads

By HOPE YEN
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Thursday launched a $1 billion first-of-its-kind pilot program aimed at helping reconnect cities and neighborhoods racially segregated or divided by road projects, pledging wide-ranging help to dozens of communities despite the program’s limited dollars. Under the Reconnecting Communities program,...

www.sfgate.com

The Veracity Report

New AP Report: Since Biden Inauguration, More Than 1 Million Democrats Officially Switch to Republican

Some party changing is always normal, but it has been decades since the migration has been so one-sided.
SFGate

The Daily 06-30-22 Kaitlin Armstrong arrested in Costa Rica in killing of SF cyclist

Kaitlin Armstrong — the 34-year-old yoga teacher and real estate agent accused of fatally shooting San Francisco elite cyclist Moriah "Mo" Wilson on May 11 — has been apprehended after 43 days on the run, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Thursday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Florida teen who staged walkouts over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ introduces Joe Biden at White House Pride event

President Joe Biden condemned violence against transgender Americans and the wave of legislation targeting LGBT+ people before signing an executive order to bolster anti-discrimination measures and suicide prevention efforts.
FLORIDA STATE
SFGate

Californians to vote on 7 ballot measures this November

California voters will weigh in on seven ballot measures this fall, the fewest to appear on a statewide general election ballot since 2014.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Inflation is making homelessness worse

The sheriffs arrived at 6 a.m. in early June to tell Josanne English what she already knew: She was being evicted. She'd lost her job as a project manager near Sacramento in April, then fallen behind on rent.
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

She Made Planned Parenthood a Juggernaut. Now Her Progress Is Being Erased

As the former president of Planned Parenthood, Cecile Richards helped transform the federation of women's healthcare clinics into a political juggernaut. When Richards left the organization after 12 years in 2018, Planned Parenthood had more than quadrupled its ranks of volunteers and supporters.
TEXAS STATE
SFGate

For now, wary US treads water with transformed COVID-19

The fast-changing coronavirus has kicked off summer in the U.S. with lots of infections but relatively few deaths compared to its prior incarnations. COVID-19 is still killing hundreds of Americans each day, but is not nearly as dangerous.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SFGate

Monkeypox: 2 more presumptive cases reported in Oregon

Lane County, Oregon, has reported two presumed monkeypox cases after testing from the state public health lab - the second and third presumptive cases reported in Oregon.
LANE COUNTY, OR

