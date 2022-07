Steve Carell is fun as the voice of supervillain Gru but let’s face it, the $4.5 billion-grossing Despicable Me. franchise owes most of that loot to its banana-coloured, pellet-shaped Minions. They’re pure comedy crack for wee’uns – even if their gibberish-spouting antics have driven one or two grown-ups to the edge over their four movies to date.

