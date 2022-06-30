ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

OBITUARY: Emma Rebecca Fields

By Jennifer Haley
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Emma Rebecca Fields of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022, she was 93 years old. Mrs. Fields is survived by her children: Victoria Wilcox (husband...

rutherfordsource.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Donna Renae Tarpley

Mrs. Donna Renae Tarpley of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, she was 62 years old. She was born in Murfreesboro, TN to the late Allen M., Jr. and Mary Helen Braswell Duke. Mrs. Tarpley was a 1978 graduate of Riverdale High School. She enjoyed the creative process...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Brittany Leigh Taylor

Brittany Leigh Taylor, age 31, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022. She was a native of Chattanooga and a resident of Rutherford County. Brittany worked as a Behavior Health Tech. Brittany is survived by her parents, Connie Darlene Carter Jones and David Wesley Taylor; brother, Matthew Wesley Taylor of...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: MSGT Clayton H. Colpitts

MSGT (Ret) Clayton H. Colpitts, age 88 of the Leanna Community went to be with the Lord June 29, 2022 at his home in the Leanna community. Clayton was born in Boston, Massachusetts to the late Horace Clayton and Annie Louise Colpitts. He is also preceded by brother, Fred Colpitts and sister Lillian Mae Atchinson.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Judith Peeler Stephens

Judith Peeler Stephens passed away comfortably at her home on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, she was 80 years old. She was a native of Salisbury, NC, and a long-time resident of Rutherford County. Judi attended Advent Lutheran Church. Judi was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Margaret “Billy”...
MURFREESBORO, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Smyrna, TN
State
Georgia State
Murfreesboro, TN
Obituaries
State
Tennessee State
Smyrna, TN
Obituaries
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: William Ray ‘Bill’ Carey Sr.

William Ray ‘Bill’ Carey Sr., age 90, of Murfreesboro, TN went to be with our Lord on Monday afternoon, June 27 surrounded by family. A native of Harrodsburg, KY, he was preceded in death by his parents, James Everett Carey and Gertie Mae Yates; his brothers, John Carey and James H. Carey; one sister, Lula Frances Carey-Alford, and his beloved wife of over 61 years, Jackye Louise (Smithers) Carey.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Kathryn ‘Kathy’ Minger

Mrs. Kathryn “Kathy” Minger, age 65, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away Monday, June 27, 2022. She was born in Shelbyville, TN to the late Frederick H. and Emma Marguerite Bowland Minger. Mrs. Minger attended MTSU and Memphis State. She was a fan of Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald....
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Camp Marymount Hires Ashley Ellis as Program Director

Camp Marymount Hires Ashley Ellis as Program Director. Ellis has a diverse background which will help her in leading the programming and events side of Marymount. Previously, she worked as a Guest Ranch Wrangler, an Executive Assistant, a Certified Nurses Assistant and, most recently, an Agriculture Educator and FFA Advisor. An Arizona transplant, Ashley is passionate about outdoor education, building up youth to persevere and broadening our programming to have a deeper, faithful impact in the greater Nashville community and beyond.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: James Roy Newman

James Roy Newman – Age 88 of Smyrna, TN. June 28, 2022. Preceded in death by parents, James and Pauline Newman; sons, Larry Newman and Jeff Newman. Survived by wife, Norma Jane Newman; daughters, Vicky Oglesby, Tracy (Cliffe) Ray and Debra (Taylor) Hodges; sons, Robert (Karen) Newman and Ricky (Beth) Newman; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, sue, Billie and Denise; and brother, Daniel.
SMYRNA, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Fields
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Nancy Williams Carter

Mrs. Nancy Williams Carter passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022, she was 61 years old. She was preceded in death by her father, Wayne Williams. Nancy is survived by her beloved husband of 40 years, Dr. Jim Carter, her mother, Chris Williams, her siblings Dewayne Williams, David (Jeanne) Williams, Linda (Michelle Smith) Williams, and her four children, Sara (Daniel) Elrod, Ty (Amanda) Carter, Christy Carter, and Caety Carter. Nancy also had seven grandkids who were the light of her life, Caety Anne, Taylor, John Alan, Mac, Millie, Olivia, and Christy.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Helen Virginia Miller

Helen Virginia Miller of Smyrna, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 25, 2022, she was 97 years old. A native of Cedar Grove, WV, she was the daughter of the late George A. and Allie R. Higginbotham. She was also preceded in death by her husband,...
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

New Four Seasons Nashville is Now Taking Reservations

The all-new Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville, anticipated to open this September, is now accepting reservations. Ideally situated just one block from the entertainment hub of Broadway in Nashville’s celebrated SoBro district, Four Seasons will enter a city that is enjoying exponential growth and has broadened its appeal on the international stage.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mrs Fields#Tn#Ahc Northside
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: John Robert Young Jr.

Mr. John Robert Young Jr. left his earthly home on Friday, June 24, 2022, he was 74 years old. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Robert and Lillian Green Young; sister, Annie Ruth McQueen; and brothers-in-law, Jerry McQueen and Kenneth Barrett. He is survived by his loving...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Lois R. Breeding

Lois R. Breeding passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at NHC Health Care, she was 93 years old. She was born in Brooklyn, NY and a resident of Rutherford County. Lois was preceded in death by her parents, John E. and Opal M. Badger Roberts; and daughter, Jean Marie Price.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Tennessee Blue Alert Issued for Samuel Q Edwards

UPDATE June 28 – A Nashville arrest warrant charging Samuel Edwards with the attempted murder of Hendersonville Officer Cameron Ferrell has been issued. This photo of Edwards was taken earlier this month after his arrest in Putnam County that involved a crash. See Edwards? 📞 911. A #TNBlueAlert...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Rutherford Source

Dunkin’ Introduces Limiited-time Mochi Donut Ring in Nashville

Dunkin’® Savors the Start of Summer with Limited-time Mochi Donut Ring in Nashville. As summer heats up, Dunkin’ is keeping America cool with a full lineup of refreshing and delicious iced beverages and a new partnership to fuel Dunkin’ fans on the go – wherever summer takes them. Customers can now access Dunkin’s full summer menu with the introduction of the Brown Sugar Cream Cold Brew, the return of Everything Stuffed Bagel Minis and exclusive to participating Nashville stores, the Mochi Donut Ring. Plus, Dunkin’ announced it’s bringing the summertime chill directly to fans at music festivals across the country.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy