OBITUARY: Emma Rebecca Fields

Camp Marymount Hires Ashley Ellis as Program Director. Ellis has a diverse background which will help her in leading the programming and events side of Marymount. Previously, she worked as a Guest Ranch Wrangler, an Executive Assistant, a Certified Nurses Assistant and, most recently, an Agriculture Educator and FFA Advisor. An Arizona transplant, Ashley is passionate about outdoor education, building up youth to persevere and broadening our programming to have a deeper, faithful impact in the greater Nashville community and beyond.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO