Artist Yenny Hernandez has transformed the Prudential Center’s glass entrance on Boylston Street into a vibrant tapestry of nature. It’s saturated with colors—bright green leaves wrap around the edges of the building, yellow and red flowers dance across the entrance’s reflective surfaces and a hummingbird and parrot fly above a mango and a traditional stovetop espresso maker. “Let your dreams take flight” is written in blue script on two sides of the entrance in English and Spanish. At night, the 2,500-square-foot mural is illuminated with rainbow lights. It’s eye-catching, but the artist says there is more to it.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO