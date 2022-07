The Ford Escort remains one of the most successful products in the automaker's entire history. After a long and prosperous run, the Blue oval decided to phase out the moniker in favor of the Focus, its replacement which debuted in 1999. To a certain extent, the Escort is now a symbol of an era in which many buyers opted for compact hatchbacks as their first rides. Humble on the outside, the Escort has a long and glorious history to its name.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO