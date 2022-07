Reports emerged Thursday indicating that the Big Ten is poised to add USC and UCLA to its ranks within two years, but the conference apparently is not done there. According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, the Big Ten may look to add further Pac-12 schools to its ranks after landing its current two targets. However, the bigger priority will be to try to convince Notre Dame to drop its independent status and formally join the conference.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO