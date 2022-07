A girl in Florida was attacked by a 9ft shark and saved by a family member who started beating it until it swam away. Addison Bethea, 17, lost part of her leg in the attack, according to reports.“She was stabilised and there were multiple doctors trying to attend to her leg,” her father, Shane Bethea, wrote on Facebook. “They had to remove a vein from her left leg to create an artery in the right to try and get blood flow reestablished to her foot and lower leg. The nerve on the back of the thigh was damaged severely....

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO