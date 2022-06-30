England v South Africa: women’s Test match ends in rain-affected draw on day four – as it happened

5.56pm BST

And on that rather damp squib , I’ll bid you farewell. England’s second Test of the year has ended in a second draw, the first being that thrilling rearguard in Australia. This one they would probably have won but for the weather. But there you go. We move on next to the one-day series, which starts in Northampton on Monday week. Stay on the site for Raf Nicholson’s report from Taunton and thanks as ever for following. Bye

5.37pm BST

Match abandoned as a draw

And that’s yer lot, folks. The full covers are still on and the umpires have decided that, even though the rain’s just stopped, there’s no way we can see this one to a conclusion. Not in four days anyway – a fifth day would have been a belter. There’s been lots of good cricket, and some breakthrough stars, over the past four days – England mostly bossed it but South Africa can argue that they deserved the draw by the way they dug themselves out of bother earlier this afternoon. Well played Tumi Sekhukhune and the magnificent Marizanne Kapp on that front.

5.11pm BST

Thanks Tanya, afternoon everyone . And unfortunately it’s still hosing it down in Taunton with more forecast to come. So much for yer Ciderabad.

4.42pm BST

The teams take tea

I’m afraid to report that it is chucking it down. Rain pooling in the gutters, soggy groundstaff welding the groundsheets together. The players will take tea, and then watch the weather. Here are Raf’s thoughts on five-day Tests.

Just to remind you of what is coming up in July: three ODIs (Northampton, Bristol, Leicester) and three T20s (Chelmsford, Worcester, Derby)

I’ve got to run but Tom Davies will take over shortly. Thanks for your emails - bye!

4.34pm BST

Rain stops play England lead by 48 runs

68.1 overs: South Africa 181-5 (Sekhukhune 33, Kapp 43) Time for one ball by Wong, duly ignored by Sekhukhune, and the umpires decide that the drizzle has turned to proper raindrops. Off they go, replaced by the covers.

4.32pm BST

68th over: South Africa 181-5 (Sekhukhune 33, Kapp 43) Knight plumps for a bit of Sciver who delivers five dots on the money, then Kapp off-drives the last at speed for four.

4.30pm BST

67th over: South Africa 177-5 (Sekhukhune 33, Kapp 39) The umpires consult and tell everyone to play on. Four slips and a gully await Wong. She unleashes a couple of beauties, that move in like an oiled doorknob -- and then a DROP.. .. Sekhukhane angles the bat as if pushing aside an awkward conversation and Ecclestone at second slip lets it through her fingers. She lies flat on her stomach, and remains there for ten seconds, in disappointment.

In the England dug-out, the players huddle together for warmth with towels/blankets on their knees.

4.23pm BST

66th over: South Africa 177-5 (Sekhukhune 33, Kapp 39) Kapp sparkles: two fours from Cross’s over - a one-kneed cover drive to swoon for and a classy punt through mid-on. And the rain starts to fall.

4.20pm BST

65th over: South Africa 169-5 (Sekhukhune 33, Kapp 31) It’s Wong! She flies in off her long run and immediately has Sekhukhune fancying a drive, flashing, and sending four through the slips and down to the boundary. Wong tips her head back in frustration.

4.16pm BST

64th over: South Africa 163-5 (Sekhukhune 27, Kapp 31) Without making any fuss, or taking any risks, South Africa pick four off Cross’s over. The camera pans back and there are still a few patient people lining the Taunton stands.

4.13pm BST

63rd over: South Africa 159-5 (Sekhukhune 26, Kapp 28) Sekhukhune ticks the last ball of Bell’s over for four off her legs , fine but effective. The ump has a little chat to Bell about her follow through.

And, in a move that will come as no surprise to anyone, Jos Buttler is announced as the new men’s white-ball captain.

4.08pm BST

62nd over: South Africa 154-5 (Sekhukhune 22, Kapp 27) A good stop on the boundary by Bell, whose legs crumple gracefully beneath her as she gathers the ball. Just a couple from Cross’s over - but South Africa are concentrating on survival. First, get to tea at five o’clock.

4.03pm BST

61st over: South Africa 152-5 (Sekhukhune 20, Kapp 27) I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone before Sekhukhune bat with long hair loose in a helmet. Respect. Just one off Bell’s over.

4.01pm BST

60th over: South Africa 150-5 (Sekhukhune 19, Kapp 26) Kate Cross is the bustling Sam Curran of the team. Honours even after Cross swoops to pick up athletically in her follow-through and then Kapp drives sweetly past Cross for four.

The new session times in full:

3.56pm BST

59th over: South Africa 145-5 (Sekhukhune 19, Kapp 21) The tall Bell uses those long legs to pick up speed in her approach. The grass is a bit damp so Bell’s back-foot punch slows towards the rope and she only picks up three.

3.53pm BST

58th over: South Africa 142-5 (Sekhukhune 19, Kapp 18) A bit sleepy, with Davidson-Richards drifting a bit wide, and Amy Jones letting a bye sneak past her gloves.

3.47pm BST

We’re just a few minutes away from the re-start in Taunton, with a few hardy souls still in the ground.

3.34pm BST

Restart at 3.50pm BST

Great news! The players are warming up. Sophie Ecclestone is biting her nails and a gentle game of football starts.

Another huge shout out for women’s Test cricket

And you’re right, for all the talk of a women’s IPL, I’ve not heard talk of a Test Championship. Whether female cricketers would want to rebalance their game to have as many Tests as the men, I don’t know.

3.29pm BST

“Hi Tanya.” Lovely to hear from you, Richard O’Hagan!



“My first cricket coach was Janet Tedstone (her father was the cricket master at my school) and as a result I’ve been fan of women’s cricket for over 40 years. I don’t understand why the ICC thinks that a format that is the blue riband of the men’s game has no place in the women’s. This test has been every bit as enthralling as any other and I am looking forward to hearing my club’s 14 year old fast bowler’s views on it at nets tonight. I know that she’ll be every bit as keen to talk about it as she will the 4-12 she took a couple of weeks ago for our Sunday side (when she was, as usual, the only female on either side).”

Thanks Richard. The Guardian archive doesn’t have a picture of Janet Tedstone unfortunately, but she played 12 Tests and 32 ODIs in her England career, which is a ratio unlikely to be achieved by any of today’s players. I’m so full of admiration for those women that played in the amateur era, doing it for love and largely against the mores of the time.

3.23pm BST

As they start pulling off the covers at Taunton, support from the twitter-sphere for women’s five-day Tests - those wanting to reduce men’s Tests to four-days should be careful what they wish for.

3.13pm BST

An interesting thread here, with Raf Nicholson looking into her crystal ball and wondering how franchise cricket and things like FairBreak will affect the women’s game.

3.07pm BST

If you’re at Taunton, or anywhere else, do drop me a line. Do you want women’s Test cricket? Is this the future? Or are the ICC right? Alternatively, just tell me your holiday plans.

3.01pm BST

A chirpy looking Sophie Ecclestone is signing autographs - but it looks as if England won’t have a chance to press for their win here. Four-days Tests are hostage to the weather . A tongue-in-cheek suggestion, but maybe England need to play them on the eastern side of the country. Has there ever been a women’s Test at Chelmsford?

2.49pm BST

We get a magnificent panoramic shot of the two umpires walking in, using their ECB purple umbrellas as walking sticks, the cathedral behind them, shrouded by dark clouds. I don’t think they will be bearing good news.

2.45pm BST

Thanks Dan and congratulations on a fine debut! Here’s to many more.

As for Taunton - the umpires are wafting brollies and it doesn’t look too positive.

2.45pm BST

How will we remember this Test? Let’s say we don’t get any further play today. I hope that’s not the case. You hope it’s not the case. Bu let’s go on that assumption anyway.

How will we remember this Test? Three superb centuries following batting collapses, two brilliant busts from Anneke Bosch and Issy Wong and the miserly consistent work from Kate Cross as well as a defiant night-watch vigil from Tumu Sekhukhune.

There’s been a lot, right? The players will surely never forget this but have their exploits penetrated into a wider audience. The crowd was never better than OK - the rain and the midweek schedule saw to that - and I wonder how many people were watching on TV.

This was a game that carried the weight of all future women’s Tests on its shoulders. If the weather held it might just have launched a new chapter in this format.

It desperately needed a result but looks unlikely now. The performances have been immense. Let’s hope that they don’t get forgotten and that these protagonists have another opportunity to showcase what they’ve got in whites.



That’s it from me for today and this Test. It’s been a joy making my OBO debut. Will catch you all soon. Over to Tanya.

2.34pm BST

The GOAT becomes the MOOSE

2.27pm BST

There’s good news and bad news. It’s not raining here but word is it’s bucketing down in Wellington about five miles down the road. That’s apparently where the weather comes from. So it ain’t looking too hot at the minute. Probably why the covers are still on.

2.15pm BST

It’s been a humdinger, that’s for sure

2.04pm BST

Good grub? I had a green curry with chips (I know, not exactly the healthiest, stop judging me). Covers still on and there’s a mizzle in the air. Pitch inspection at 14:40 but I’m not holding thumbs. More as we get it.

1.26pm BST

Lunch: South Africa 140-5 (Sekhukhune 19, Kapp 17)

Lunch has been called 10 minutes early due to the driving rain that doesn’t look like stopping any time soon.

What a shame. Sekhukhune’s vigil as night-watcher has been so impressice I don’t want it to end. She’s got Kapp for company after Luus was trapped lbw by Cross and Lee threw her wicket away off the bowling of Ecclestone.

South Africa lead by 7. They may yet steal a draw as a consequence of the rain, but there’s been enough to suggest that they’d at least be somewhat deserving of a shared match. Kapp’s first innings brilliance, Bosch’s handy work with the ball and now Sekhukhune’s stubbornness have all belied the team’s inexpereince in this format.

However, England are chasing a first home win since 2005. They’ll be desperate to get back out.

I’m off for a bite. Enjoy your lunch. Catch you in a few.

Tumi Sekhukhune of South Africa plays a shot as Amy Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver and Heather Knight of England look on. Photograph: Harry Trump/Getty Images

1.16pm BST

:(

1.16pm BST

You said it Tim

1.14pm BST

I know it’s good for the farmers, but I really do hate the rain

1.10pm BST

Rain delay: South Africa 140-5 (Sekhukhune 19, Kapp 17)

A sudden downpour has brought a halt to play. It’s like someone switched the shower on, that’s how quickly that’s come.

England could do with a break. Davidson-Richards hasn’t challenged the batters enough. Sekhukhune has been comfortable leaving outside the off stump and has also collected a couple down the ground with a neat little punch that almost reaches the fence but is dragged back at the last moment.

South Africa’s night-watcher has now faced 105 balls for her 19 runs and deserves all the plaudits that will come her way. Kapp is with her on 17 and you know what, I wouldn’t bet against these two taking South Africa deep into the day. They’re only 7 ahead so any talk of a draw would be premature.

Then again, England can’t bowl much worse than they have in this last hour. When we do get back underway I expect them to be a lot sharper.

The covers are on and the rain is gathering pace. Lunch is still 20 minutes away but I’d bet we’ll be taking an early on. Will keep you posted as that’s called.

1.04pm BST

“Robbie’s wrong. Sekhukhune’s going to do a Faf not a Gillespie”

Who can forget that famous Test knock on debut from Faf du Plessi, eh Etienne de Beer?

1.03pm BST

57th over: South Africa (Sekhukhune 17, Kapp 17) A couple of singles each for Kapp and Sekhukhune as Ecclestone crowds the bat with close fielders. But it doesn’t help if the ball is short and on Sekhkuhkne’s hips. That one is tucked away towards a vacant square leg.

1.01pm BST

56th over: South Africa 136-5 (Sekhukhune 16, Kapp 16) Sekhkukhune becomes just the fourth player in this game to face 100 balls. When you consider that the other three - Kapp, Sciver and Davidson-Richards - all scored centuries, and that Sekhkukhune is a night-watcher, there’s a case to be made that this is perhaps the most impressive knock of the match. Now I’m not saying that, but someone might.

She’s comfortable again, letting Davidson-Richards. In fact, she’s only had to play two of the 12 balls Davidson-Richards has bowled to her.

12.58pm BST

55th over: South Africa 136-5 (Sekhukhune 16, Kapp 16) South Africa take the lead with a meaty drive from Kapp that screams off the middle of her bat and skips to the cover boundary. That’s a Kapp trademark but Ecclestone won’t be overly bothered. She’ll want the Saffas playing shots.

12.56pm BST

54th over: South Africa 132-5 (Sekhukhune 16, Kapp 12) Bowling change, as predicted. Wong’s out and Alice Davidson-Richards is in. There’s a wide called but I can sort of see what the plan is here (if it is indeed a deliberate plan). She’s sticking to wide line but Sekhkukhune is having none of it, letting it go, resisting the drive. I don’t think that’s the way to go.

12.53pm BST

“Sekhkhune to do a Gillespie?”

She just might, Rob Freeman, she just might...

12.53pm BST

53rd over: South Africa 131-5 (Sekhukhune 16, Kapp 12) Sekhukhune takes a single from that Ecclestone over as she watches a short ball that turns sharply and tucks it neatly behind square for a single.

12.50pm BST

52nd over: South Africa 130-5 (Sekhukhune 15, Kapp 14) Two boundaries for Kapp backward of square on the off side. The first is a perfectly controlled steer off the face of the bat, letting the pace carry the ball to the rope. The second is a squirted drive but there’s enough wood on it to take it for four. That’s surely Wong’s final over. She’s steamed in but has lacked that consistency that made her so unplayable last night.

12.47pm BST

A celebration matched only by the catch

Kate Cross celebrates after taking a catch to dismiss Lee Photograph: Harry Trump/Getty Images

12.45pm BST

51st over: South Africa (122-5) Sekhkhune 15, Kapp 4) Ecclestone bowls a maiden to Sekhukhune who offers Lee a lesson in patience and discipline (sorry, that’s the last I’ll say on Lee, I don’t want to over-egg it).

Nice variation of pace from Ecclestone. She’ll need to out fox a stoic Sekhkhune who is doing a tremendous job.



12.43pm BST

50th over: South Africa 122-5 (Sekhkhune 15, Kapp 4) Wong finds the edge of new batter Kapp but it lands short of Ecclestone at second slip. A low full toss around Kapp’s shins is punched through mid-off for four. Wong has been a touch wayward, it must be said. Pace is one thing. Pace and control is something else. Will Knight persist with her young tearaway?

12.41pm BST

49th over: South Africa 118-5 (Sekhukhune 15, Kapp 0) Spare a thought for the night-watcher Sekhukhune who has faced 77 balls in a stubborn innings that has been defined by grit and resolve.

Lee showed none of that by throwing her wicket away off the last ball of this Ecclestone over. The first five deliveries were dot balls and clearly Lee couldn’t stomach the thought of a maiden. So she leaned forward and swatted a drive in the air without getting to the pitch of the ball.

Cross takes an impressive grab with both hands and England are back on top. Kapp comes out. She’ll need to replicate her first innings heroics to keep her team in this.

12.38pm BST

Wicket! Lee c Cross b Ecclestone 36 (South Africa 118-5)

What has Lizelle Lee done! That is just poor cricket. There really is no other way to describe that suicidal dismissal that has handed the initiative back to England on a silver plater.

She’s lofted a drive towards mid-off where Cross takes a very good catch, but that was a shot played without logic or any sense of responsibility. I appreciate that Lee is the sort of batter that looks to fight fire with fire, but there was no need to take that risk off the last ball of that Ecclestone over.

Credit to the bowler for tossing it up and credit to the fielder for getting two hands on that swirler in the wind, but they’ll know they just received a gift from a senior batter.

12.35pm BST

48th over: South Africa 118-4 (Sekhukhune 15, Lee 36) A maiden, which feels like a palate cleanser after all the drama of the last few sets. Wong is giving charging in but Sekhkhune is immovable. One rises on her and takes the shoulder of the bat but she plays it with soft hands so it lands safely in front of the cordon.

12.31pm BST

47th over: South Africa 118-4 (Sekhukhune 15, Lee 36) Get some of that! Lee gets down and slog sweeps Ecclestone for four to cow corner. She’s timed it to perfection and played it without any risk. Lovely cricket. This partnership is worth 54 now. Really good from the Saffas.

12.28pm BST

Attack is the best form of defence, as they say

12.27pm BST

46th over: South Africa 114-4 (Sekhukhune 15, Lee 32) Lee is taking the fight to England. That’s another glorious lofted drive up and over cover for four. If it’s in her arc it’s disappearing to the fence!

It becomes an expensive over as Lee takes two through cover and one down to fine leg. Then Wong gifts Sekhukhune four runs with a wild overthrow after the batter momentarily drifted from her crease.

I don’t mind that, and nor should Heather Knight. She should be encouraged by a little aggro from her young quick.

12.22pm BST

45th over: South Africa 103-4 (Sekhukhune 11, Lee 25) I’m not sure when South Africa will play another Test but I do know that Sekhukhune will never bat at 10 again. She’s been so impressive and takes a single with a drive into the covers. It’s with a horizontal bat and she doesn’t time but I do admire her resolve. She’s faced 70 balls as night-watcher and doing an impeccable job.

Lee is untroubled by Ecclestone’s full balls and takes advabntage of a misfield from a sweep shot to add one more to the total.

That’s drinks. I’d score that as a draw from the first hour. 48 runs for one wicket but crucially South Africa still have six left in the bank. They’re 30 behind but won’t be bothered by that just yet.

Tumi Sekhukhune has been impressive as night-watcher this morning. Photograph: Harry Trump/Getty Images

12.16pm BST

44th over: South Africa 101-4 (Sekhukhune 10, Lee 24) Lee is fighting fire with fire. What a contest this is! Wong squares the batter up twice with some back of a length stuff that seams away off the seam.

Lee refuses to be a lame duck and when the ball is pitched up she leans forward and crunches her lofted cover drive for four.

Wong then bangs it in short but it only gets around waist-high and Lee swivels to pull it down to fine-leg. Bell is in with a chance of a catch but it falls short if her and bobbles to the rope. 100 up for the Proteas.

12.13pm BST

43rd over: South Africa 93-4 (Sekhukhune 10, Lee 16) Another eventful over. Sekhukhune pulls Ecclestone straight into Beaumont’s shoulder at short leg. The ball balloons up but no one is there to grab it.

Then Lee’s odd looking chip is spooned over mid-on and they take three runs. Sekhukhune’s single takes her to double digits. 10 off 67 now for the night-watcher.

12.10pm BST

“You’ve got to say that Sekhukhune is playing an excellent hand as a a night watcher”

Then I’ll say it, Dean Kinsella, Sekhukhune is playing an excellent hand as night-watcher.

Very impressive so far. But her job’s not done.

12.08pm BST

42nd over: South Africa 89-4 (Sekhukhune 9, Lee 13) Issy Wong is back and she should have had a wicket first up! It would have been a decent grab from Jones with the gloves but that has to be taken. Lee’s flashing blade away from her body takes a big edge and the diving keeper can’t hold on. Two leg-byes and a swivel pull for one from Lee is a sign that Wong hasn’t found her line just yet, but that isn’t the main talking point from that over.

12.04pm BST

41st over: South Africa 86-4 (Sekhukhune 9, Lee 12) Good work from Ecclestone. She almost gets Lee’s wicket. Only an umpire’s call saves South Africa’s No. 5 (batting at 6 because of the night-watcher). Ecclestone keeps it tidy until the last delivery when she loses her length and Lee is able cut it for two.

12.02pm BST

Review!

Ecclestone floats it up - is she reading this OBO blog between overs? - and it beats Lee in the air, grips, turns and thuds into the pad. A huge appeal. England are convinced but umpire Sue Redfern has her doubts. England go upstairs, and, oh my, that’s a LOT closer than it looked. It’s the umpire’s call as it’s clipping the top of leg. Not out, but very close.

A big appeal from Sophie Ecclestone. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Action Images/Reuters

11.57am BST

40th over: South Africa 84-2 (Sekhukhune 9, Lee 10) Something has made Kate cross. Not sure what’s eating her but that is as angry as she’s been all game. She digs in a bumper that’s called a wide by the umpire and when Lee bunts the ball back to her she picsk it up and shapes to throw at the stumps/batter. She also stares at Lee with snarling menace. I 100% endorse that sort of behaviour. A single off the inside half of Lee’s bat towards midwicket keeps her on strike for the next over.

11.54am BST

39th over: South Africa 82-4 (Sekhukhune 9, Lee 9) That’s a booming drive from Sekhukhune. Thankfully for her she misses it by a mile but that’s a strange stroke given the context of the game. Ecclestone will no doubt take note of that. Would like to see her flight it a little more and invite another drive. She’s a little flat and quick through the air. It’s as if she’s bowling with a white ball. It’s a maiden. But it’s wickets England are after.

11.48am BST

38th over: South Africa 81-4 (Sekhukhune 9, Lee 9) That’s a lovely shot from Lee, the pick of the bunch this morning. Cross strays towards the pads and Lee is on it in a flash. She leans forward and turn of her wrists she clips it for four. A similar stroke gives her two more as Cross loses her bearings momentarily. Lee takes another one with a nice punch past the bowler for one and Sekhukhune keeps the strike after a scampered leg-bye.

The sun’s out now. Honestly Taunton, you OK?

11.45am BST

37th over: South Africa 74-4 (Sekhukhune 9, Lee 2) A few streaky runs for Lee and Sekhukhune as Ecclestone asks some questions from either side of the wicket. Lee’s top edge on the sweep sails to the right of the fielder at short fine leg and Sekhukhune squeezes a couple off her inside edge towards a vacant midwicket.

Nothing streaky about that back cut to deep third that skips across the surface for four. That’s a heck of a shot from someone who normally bats at No 10.

Ecclestone responds with a little more flight and takes the outside edge of Sekhukhune’s bat. But it’s along the ground and thick enough that it runs towards backward point.



Fun over that, that one. And it looks like the rain has eased up as well.

11.42am BST

36th over: South Africa 65-4 (Sekhukhune 3, Lee 1) The rain continues to fall across that Cross over that begins with a single to Lee towards point. I’d love to see a pitch map of Cross’s bowling throughout the Test. My guess is you could cover 90% of her deliveries with a napkin. Miserly. Stingy. Consistent. Call it what you want. It’s pretty darn good whatever it is.

11.40am BST

Here comes the rain. And it’s getting a worse. They’re staying put for now but the umpires have a word with each other. A few more minutes of this and they’ll be off.

11.39am BST

35th over: South Africa 64-4 (Sekhukhune 3, Lee 0) I’m not surprised to see Bell taken out of the attack but I am surprised that it’s the spin of Ecclestone that’s been introduced rather than Wong’s whizzers. Shows what I know, though, as the first ball of the over thuds into Sekhukhune’s pad. I must say I thought that was out from my vantage point but I’m on the angle. It’s moving down leg on the angle. Lovely bowling and it’s a maiden to start for England’s twirler.

11.35am BST

34th over: South Africa 64-4 (Sekhukhune 3, Lee 0) Cross has opened the game up just as South Africa were dropping anchor. Luus doesn’t play it well - all across her front pad - but let’s give credit to the bowler. Cross has been metronomic all Test and that’s her sixth wicket of the contest. Lee is the new batter and she’ll have to show another side to her game. A renowned power hitter against the white ball, her job here will be to bunt the red one for as long as she can.

11.33am BST

Wicket! Luus lbw Cross 10 (South Africa 64-4)

There’s the breakthrough! Kate Cross is a magician. She brings Luus forward and late swing moves the ball into the front pad with a thud. The finger goes up and Luus consults her partner but declines the referral. That looked dead. Big wicket. Luus was largely untroubled but Cross and ripped out the first wicket and there’s no just six to go. South Africa still 69 runs behind. One more quick wicket and England will chase an innings victory.

Kate Cross gets the breakthrough Photograph: Harry Trump/Getty Images

11.29am BST

33rd over: South Africa 64-3 (Luus 10, Sekhukhune 3) Bell continues. There’s something joyous about a tall seamer. I think it’s the long strides. Not sure. Whatever it I could watch Bell run in with those high arms and strong wrist all day. Not sure I’ll get the pleasure though as I think that may be her last set. It goes for just one run as Luus is on the back foot and punching into the covers. She doesn’t time it but that’s not really an issue right now. Crease occupation is the name of the game here.

11.26am BST

32nd over: South Africa 63-3 (Luus 9, Sekhukhune 3) Kate Cross enters the scene from the end where she’s caused so much trouble. As you’d expect she’s bang on from the word go. No looseners necessary for England’s alpha. A maiden to start. I should say that it’s not exactly a nightmare for Sekhukhune who is impressing with her night-watcher duties. Should SA get another Test she may be batting a little higher up.

11.22am BST

31st over: South Africa 63-3 (Luus 9, Sekhukhune 3) Just the one bye off that Bell over. Good channels but the Saffas handle this with care. A pretty uneventful over. England have lacked the bite they had last night. Time for a change I’d wager. Get Issy back in!

11.20am BST

What’s next? Broad charging in to bowl on a Segway? Foakes keeping with oven mitts? Baz-ball is a wild thing.

11.18am BST

30th over: South Africa 62-3 (Luus 9, Sekhukhune 3) Sekhukhune is doing a fine job out there after her overnight watch. Sciver digs one in and looks but Sekhukhune rides the bounce and gets over her hook down to fine leg for a single. Luus plays out the rest of the over with comfort, swaying out of the way of another short ball from Sciver. Not a bad tactic I reckon. There is a short leg but I wonder if a leg slip may be a something to consider.

11.14am BST

29th over: South Africa 61-3 (Luus 9, Sekhukhune 1) Ooooo, there’s a big appeal for lbw as Bell pins Luus’s front pad. She’s confident but it’s sliding down and England wisely keep with the on field decision. Luus would be better playing that straight but it’s easy to say that from up here. Nice and tidy for the rest of the set from Bell and it’s a maiden.

11.11am BST

28th over: South Africa 61-3 (Luus 9, Sekhukhune 2) The left-hand, right-hand combination is proving a challenge for Sciver. Sekhukhune steals a single with an inside edge down the fine leg, then Luus drives through a gap in the covers for one of her own. It’s only a few overs but the South Africans are looking settled. Long way to go, mind.

11.07am BST

27th over: South Africa 59-3 (Luus 8, Sekhukhune 1) The first runs of the morning are clipped through midwicket for two by Luus. Bell, tall, high action, natural in-swing, is looking to target the stumps with a few full deliveries. There’s another two taken through midwicket so a fielder is put there. Something for Luus to think about moving forward.

11.03am BST

26th over: South Africa 55-3 (Luus 4, Sekhukhune 1) Sciver gets things under way and she’s right at the night-watcher Sekhukhune. Right arm over to the left hander, Sciver is consistent around a fourth stump line. Sekhukhune is compact and nicely behind as she sees out a maiden.

10.57am BST

A few tweaks to today’s sessions:

11:00 - 13:30

14:10 - 16:10

16:30 until a minimum 92 overs have been completed. The last hour will then start with 17 overs left.

So, a total of 109 overs in the day. Nine overs have been added from yesterday.

10.47am BST

The weather outside is weather.... Apparently there are weather warnings for later this afternoon. But the druid in the press box says not to worry. Taunton, as I’ve learned, has a weather system that doesn’t play by anyone’s rules.

10.31am BST

Pretty, isn’t it?

10.24am BST

Issy Wong was brilliant last night and ripped South Africa’s top order to shreds. She was equally brilliant in the post-play presser.

“It’s been wild,” is how she described the experience of charging in with a new Dukes ball on Test debut. “That’s the dream, isn’t it? It’s probably something I’ve dreamed of since I started playing cricket when I was five.”

Read Raf’s report here .

Issy Wong of England had reason to smile after her blistering spell last night. Photograph: Harry Trump/ECB/Getty Images

9.59am BST

Preamble

Good morning everyone. And what a morning it is! The ground is bathed in glorious sunshine, the Quantock Hills in the distance are looking lush, and the players are getting through their work as England go chasing the seven wickets they need to bundle South Africa out.

The tourists are 78 runs behind at 55-3 with captain Sune Luus at the crease on 4 alongside night-watcher Tumi Sekhukhune on 1. Some big batters are still to come including Lizelle Lee and Marizanne Kapp - whose 150 in the first dig dragged her team to a competitive score. But with the top three back in the shed, it’s a big ol’ mountain to climb.

That England are in the ascendancy is down to Issy Wong’s double strike late in the gloom last night. She nabbed Lara Goodall and the big fish of Laura Wolvaardt in consecutive overs in a fiery spell. Throw in Kate Cross’s wicket of Andrie Steyn and the magnificent 169 not-out from Nat Sciver and it’s clear which side is on top.

But this is Test cricket, and this is a match that has undulated across a gripping three days. What will we see next?