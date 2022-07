Twelve years ago, I packed my bags and moved eight hours away from everything I knew to a place I had never heard of: Knoxville, Tennessee. I did what so many of us do for young love: I followed a boy. At the time, I was finishing graduate school while my college sweetheart was applying to law schools. My (now) husband’s family had just relocated to Farragut for work, so the University of Tennessee School of Law was a no-brainer for him.

