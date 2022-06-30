ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Explicit Classroom Material, Transgender Girl Ban Advancing: AP

By WKOK Staff
wkok.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — AP is also reporting… Pennsylvania’s GOP-controlled Senate approved legislation Wednesday that Republicans say will restrict sexually explicit content and classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in public schools, mirroring partisan fights playing out in statehouses around the country. The bills passed nearly along party lines,...

www.wkok.com

abc27.com

This Week in Pennsylvania: Judy Ward, Judy Schwank

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about the latest updates on the...
bctv.org

PA CAP (Pennsylvania Client Assistance Program) 7-5-22

An overview of Arc Alliance services, including the PA Client Assistance Program, is outlined by Amanda Hundley, Quality Improvement Manager of the Arc Alliance Supports Coordination Organization, and Andrew Pennington, Outreach & Communications Director of PA CAP on The ARC: Building Bridges in Our Community. From the program: The Arc...
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Governor Candidate Josh Shapiro Vows To Protect Abortion Access If Elected

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At Philadelphia City Hall, the Democratic nominee for governor vowed to preserve abortion access in Pennsylvania if he is elected in November. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro was joined by doctors who said overturning Roe v. Wade has put women’s lives at risk. Shapiro vowed that, as governor, he will veto any bill from the Republican-led legislature that would ban abortion. “This next race for governor will be the pivotal decision point, the inflection point to decide whether or not Pennsylvania will continue to respect women,” Shapiro said. Philadelphia City Councilmember Cherelle Parker said City Council could introduce legislation to help protect doctors and patients from being investigated for abortion. Eyewitness News reached out to the campaign of Republican nominee for Governor, Doug Mastriano. We have not heard back. Mastriano has previously said Roe v. Wade was “rightly relegated to the ash heap of history.”
Newswatch 16

Wilding bill passes PA Senate

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Legislation that honors the memory of a fallen Scranton police officer is one step closer to becoming law in Pennsylvania. The State Senate passed Senate Bill 814, which would toughen charges against criminal suspects who flee from police on foot. Officer John Wilding died in July...
wdiy.org

A Bill Loosening Rules for Pennsylvania Poll Watchers Heads to Gov. Wolf’s Desk

Gov. Tom Wolf will soon consider an election bill from Republican State Senator and candidate for governor, Doug Mastriano. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports, lawmakers approved the measure to expand what poll watchers are allowed to do during elections. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/06/29/a-bill-loosening-rules-for-pennsylvania-poll-watchers-heads-to-gov-wolfs-desk/. (Original air-date: 7/1/22)
CBS Philly

‘This Is Hatred, This Is Foul’: Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner, Teachers’ Union Denounce Legislation Targeting LGBTQ Youth

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and the teachers’ union condemned bills in Harrisburg that would affect the LGTBQ+ community. Two passed the Pennsylvania Senate on Wednesday. One would restrict what Republicans call “sexually explicit content.” Another restricts instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in schools. Krasner called the bills “despicable.” “We hope and expect that they will be vetoed because this is hatred, this is foul,” Krasner said. “People are already hurt. They are already hurt because they have been singled out, they have been pointed out. They have been told they are not good enough and none of that is true.” The district attorney said the Pennsylvania legislature should concentrate on the gun violence epidemic.
wkok.com

CDC Trends, Montour County Back to High Spread COVID Risk

HARRISBURG – We’re not out of the woods yet . . . The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says this week’s COVID-19 numbers may serve as fair warning Pennsylvania still has a long way to go toward fully controlling the spread of coronavirus. Both the...
abc27.com

Register to vote Pennsylvania: Deadline before primary election

(WHTM) – Heading into the Pennsylvania Governor and U.S. Senate election it’s important to check if you are registered to vote in Pennsylvania. If you would are not registered to vote and want to participate in the November 8, 2022 election, the deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania is October 24, 2022. The last day to request a mail-in or absentee ballot is November 1, 2022.
WFMZ-TV Online

July 4 is Fish-for-Free day in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania residents are invited to enjoy the 4th of July during Fish-for-Free Day. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission says on Monday no fishing license is required to fish, however all other fishing regulations, including season and creel limits, apply. Complete fishing regulations can be viewed here.
Kristen Walters

Mobile dentist's office coming to multiple Pennsylvania towns

You no longer have an excuse not to go to the dentist. A mobile dental office is coming to multiple Pennsylvania towns. Good oral hygiene is essential for overall health, but access to dental care can be a challenge for many people. That's why United Concordia Dental and Highmark Wholecare are teaming up to provide mobile dental services to young people in Pennsylvania.
wtae.com

Pennsylvania fireworks law: What's legal, what's not

PITTSBURGH — Fireworks will lighting up the skies across Pennsylvania this weekend for Fourth of July celebrations. Video above: Pennsylvania fireworks bill heads to State Senate. Here are some answers to frequently asked questions about Pennsylvania's fireworks law. What fireworks can be purchased and used?. According to Pennsylvania State...
abc27 News

Hospitals break down Pennsylvania’s Safe Haven law

(WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s Safe Haven law is now 20 years old. It allows mothers to drop off newborns at specific locations without facing legal consequences. One of those locations is any Pennsylvania hospital. abc27 spoke to two health systems about how they handle Safe Haven cases. “This is clearly an avenue where we can help […]
