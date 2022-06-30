Manistee County Library picks emphasize healthy eating

I was mentioned in the article "Dozens show up for Pride in the Park event on Saturday" about the pride and diversity in the ‘Stee picnic that occurred, published on June 27. I definitely do not think that my role there was represented appropriately. I’d like to share with you the list of people that actually set up the picnic. I simply showed up that day and did what I asked to do to assist.

