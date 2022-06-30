ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawsonville, GA

NASCAR champ from Dawsonville celebrates with Bulldogs

By Atlanta Motor Speedway
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PXP7q_0gQb27Dj00
chase elliott

Dawsonville native and 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott took part in an unprecedented celebration of Georgia champions in Atlanta Wednesday.

In recognition of recent title triumphs by Elliott, the Atlanta Braves, and the University of Georgia, Elliott’s 2020 Cup championship trophy was proudly on display at the College Football Hall of Fame alongside the College Football Playoff National Championship trophy and the Atlanta Braves 2021 World Series trophy during the event, much to delight of Georgia sports fans in attendance - including Elliott himself.

“Obviously it’s been a great run for Georgia sports,” said Elliott. “I’m proud to have a small part of that and a lot of great support here in the state.”

Fresh off a win at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, Elliott has his eyes set on success at his home track in the upcoming Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart on July 10.

“There will be some things that we attack it differently with,” Elliott said when asked about his teams’ approach for the second race on the newly revamped Atlanta Motor Speedway. “But at the same time I think the overall vibe of the event will be very similar to what it was in the spring.”

The first race on the all-new AMS in March set a record for most lead changes (46) and leaders (20) for a race at the 1.54-mile speedway. Elliott expects more of the same when NASCAR’s stars return for an encore performance.

“I think the event will be exciting again and I think the teams will be better prepared,” said Elliott. “We were just getting our season started (in March). So now we like to think we’re a bit more knowledgable on the setup side of things so I’m sure everyone will be better. So you’re going to have to do your homework and be ready come race time.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDEF

Former GPS ace Shelby Walters transfers to Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. (WDEF) — Cohutta, Georgia native and former GPS ace Shelby Walters is transferring to Georgia. The 2014 state champ finished her four years at Duke with a 2.28 ERA over 300 innings, with 220 strike outs. She earned All-ACC and All-Tournament honors while with the Blue Devils.
COHUTTA, GA
DawgsDaily

BREAKING: Georgia Loses a Commit in the 2023 Class

Georgia gained its 12th commitment for the 2023 recruiting class this week. However, with it still being the month of July, a lot can and will change between now and both of the national signing days in January and February.  Like long-time offensive line commit Ryqueze McElderry de-committing ...
AUBURN, GA
CBS 46

Georgia natives, UGA alum to coach youth football camp at Milton High School

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Next Gen Camps are scheduled to host a youth football camp for boys and girls featuring current NFL players at Milton High School in July. The featured camp instructors will be current University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, Georgia native and Jacksonville Jaguars 2022 draft pick Travon Walker and Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift in addition to Milton High School football coach Ben Reeves.
MILTON, GA
spectrumnews1.com

Freddie Freeman returns to Atlanta

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Freddie Freeman makes an emotional return to Atlanta for the first time since becoming a Dodger last offseason. Click the arrow above to watch the full video.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Nashville, GA
City
Dawsonville, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldog Target Announces Top Group And Commitment Date

ATHENS - As expected, Kirby Smart, Bryan McClendon and the rest of the Georgia staff got some good news today as four-star wide receiver Tyler Williams‍ put the Bulldogs in his “Top 5” and announced a commitment date of September 27th. &t=As0_JkHuYwiXJ2jpqH3U8g. This comes as no surprise...
ATHENS, GA
matadornetwork.com

These Athens, Georgia, Airbnbs Put You Close To UGA and Five Points

Athens, Georgia, is a small Southern city that sure packs a punch. Just 60 miles northeast of Atlanta and home to the University of Georgia, Athens is not only filled with Georgia Bulldogs pride but with adventures from gardens to museums to craft breweries — and plenty of outdoor adventure. Few places showcase southern charm with as much character as Athens, and you know what that means — a welcoming atmosphere and plenty to go around. Relax at one of the many Airbnb Athens, GA, properties, stroll down Five Points, and enjoy all Georgia’s most inviting city has to offer.
ATHENS, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Winder: Top 5 Best Places to Visit in Winder, Georgia

It's a small community and a great place to live. It's a short commute from Atlanta, Ga or Athens, GA. Although it's not very expensive, the area is rapidly growing. Affordable housing is also available. Is Winder Georgia a good place to live?. What is Winder Georgia famous for?. Attractions...
WINDER, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chase Elliott
american-rails.com

Georgia Scenic Train Rides

Once containing more rail lines than any other southeastern state, Georgia's history with the iron horse is both rich and diverse. It was served by several famous names (Southern Railway, Louisville & Nashville/Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, Central of Georgia, Atlantic Coast Line, and the Seaboard Air Line) and which connected many important cities.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 amazing burger places in Georgia

If your favorite comfort food is a juicy burger and some crispy french fries on the side, and you also happen to live in Georgia, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three great burger places in Georgia that serve insanely delicious burgers.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nashville Superspeedway#Bulldogs#The Atlanta Braves#The University Of Georgia#Quaker State 400#Atlanta Motor Speedway
nomadlawyer.org

Cartersville: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Cartersville, Georgia

The Bartow County Transit Service operates in the County from 7:00 a.m. to 5:50 pm Monday through Friday. No earlier than 9:30 am must be set up for the first drop-off. The hottest months are July, August, and June. The hottest time of the year is usually from early to mid-August. Temperatures hover around 92.5degF (33.6degC), with night temperatures seldom falling below 68.3degF (20.2degC).
CARTERSVILLE, GA
The Georgia Sun

Dogs available for adoption in Atlanta this week

When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey, 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Walmart
accesswdun.com

Man drowns at residence on Lake Lanier

A man has drowned at a residence on Lake Lanier, the first reported drowning on the lake since the start of the holiday weekend. Game wardens with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources responded to the home in Little River on Lake Lanier around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. The unidentified 40-year-old man was pulled out of the water by bystanders, according to Mark McKinnon with the Georgia DNR.
GAINESVILLE, GA
AccessAtlanta

Spend an evening at these 5 quintessential dive bars in Atlanta

Dive bars hold a special place in the hearts of Atlantans. They’re the neighborhood watering holes and the so-bad-it’s-good destinations that offer a break from pretense. They’re the places where expectations can be lowered in direct proportion to alcohol prices. Tucked into the folds of our city,...
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
22K+
Followers
75K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy