Two fire department millages on ballot for Norman Twp. voters
There are two fire department millages on the Aug. 2 ballot for Norman Township voters to...www.manisteenews.com
There are two fire department millages on the Aug. 2 ballot for Norman Township voters to...www.manisteenews.com
The News Advocate provides compelling content featuring education, religion, senior activities, local history, and local entertainment. High school sports and activities that abound along the Lake Michigan shoreline are reflective of the passion of the community.https://www.manisteenews.com/
Comments / 0