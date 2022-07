Parents from Loganville are arrested in White County: 47 year-old William McCue and 38 year-old Carina Wisniewski McCue had been on the run since April, when fire destroyed their home in Loganville and claimed the life of their 10 year-old daughter, Zoe McCue. Her 15 year-old brother was arrested and charged with setting the fire; the parents are facing a long list of child abuse and neglect charges after allegedly forcing the children to leave for years in substandard and unsanitary conditions.

LOGANVILLE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO