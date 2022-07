They say money can’t buy happiness, but cash is king for a group of wealthy New Yorkers who want to avoid using the bathroom while heading to the Hamptons. As traffic en route to the Hamptons has gotten so bad and public rest stops are on a decline, some New Yorkers have begun to see a doctor for medical procedures that reduces the urge to urinate, according to Insider.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO