ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Matilda the Musical’ to Open BFI London Film Festival

By Naman Ramachandran
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Mu8N_0gQb1cL600

Click here to read the full article.

The world premiere of “ Matilda the Musical ” will open the 66th BFI London Film Festival .

The Netflix adaptation stars Emma Thompson , Lashana Lynch, Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough and Sindhu Vee and introduces Alisha Weir as Matilda.

Screenwriter Dennis Kelly adapted the Tony and Olivier award-winning Royal Shakespeare Company theater production for the big screen, with original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. Directed by Tony award-winning director Matthew Warchus, who also developed and directed the stage show for both London’s West End and Broadway, the film is produced by Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner for Working Title and Jon Finn and Luke Kelly of The Roald Dahl Story Company.

Matilda Wormwood (Weir) is a little girl with big curiosity whose parents (Graham and Riseborough) content themselves with trashy TV and dodgy money-making schemes. On meeting her inspirational teacher, Miss Honey (Lynch), Matilda is encouraged and begins conjuring her own fantastical tales. Excited to attend Crunchem Hall, Matilda is surprised to find the school is an ominous and oppressive place led by the villainous Miss Trunchbull (Thompson).

Warchus, said: “What a delight to be opening this tremendous film festival with singing, dancing, green hair and chocolate cake. It’s a real honor to be sharing this joyful and empowering tale of a little girl’s courage and compassion at such a prestigious event.”

Tricia Tuttle, BFI London Film Festival director, added: “Like so many people who have been lucky enough to see it, I am a massive fan of this original stage musical, with Tim Minchin’s infectiously brilliant songs bringing new depth to a classic of children’s literature. With screenwriter Dennis Kelly, Matthew Warchus has smartly adapted his own production for the screen with absolute verve and gusto. And what a cast: Alisha Weir is a revelation as Matilda; Emma Thompson is a chillingly nasty Trunchbull and Lashana Lynch’s Miss Honey will melt your heart.”

The film will be released by Sony Pictures U.K. and TriStar Pictures across the U.K. and Ireland in cinemas on Dec. 2. Netflix will release the film across the world (excluding the U.K. and Ireland) this holiday season.

The 66th BFI London Film Festival in partnership with American Express takes place from Oct. 5-16. The full program will be revealed Sept. 1. The festival format developed over the past two years will continue for 2022, reaching audiences across the U.K. Alongside flagship venue BFI Southbank, the festival will continue its partnership with the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall.

In-cinema physical screenings for the festival will be hosted at partner venues in London that include Curzon Soho, Curzon Mayfair, Institute of Contemporary Arts, Odeon Luxe West End, the Londoner Hotel and Prince Charles Cinema; as well as 10 cinemas around the U.K.: Broadway (Nottingham), Chapter (Cardiff), Edinburgh Filmhouse (Edinburgh), Glasgow Film Theatre (Glasgow), HOME (Manchester), MAC (Birmingham), Queens Film Theatre (Belfast), Showroom (Sheffield), Tyneside Cinema (Newcastle) and Watershed (Bristol).

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Mr. Malcolm’s List’ Review: A Romantic Costume Drama of Deftly Acted Charm

Click here to read the full article. “Mr. Malcolm’s List” has a scrumptious light charm. It’s a Regency romance set in London in 1818, where someone in the film is being fooled at every moment. The deceptions and symmetries are standard, but this is the kind of movie that rises or falls on whether the actors can carry the duplicity — and the innocence — aloft. And the actors here are marvelous: tart, stylish, emotionally vibrant, never more knowing than when they’re being duped. The film, directed with an alluring blend of badinage and upper-crust sensuality by Emma Holly Jones, is...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ Going Bananas With Projected $129.2 Million Independence Day Opening

Click here to read the full article. It’s official — the Minions are back. Universal and Illumination’s “Minions: The Rise of Gru” is setting off fireworks at the Fourth of July box office, projecting a $129.2 million opening over the four-day holiday weekend from 4,400 locations. On a three-day scale, the “Despicable Me” prequel looks to gross $109.4 million — that number would mark the highest domestic opening for an animated film since 2019’s “Frozen 2,” representing a huge bounce back for family-friendly fare after lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Illumination production took off to an explosive $10.75 million in...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Elvis’ Cinematographer on Recreating the King’s Vegas Showroom for Baz Luhrmann Biopic

Click here to read the full article. In recreating Elvis Presley’s famous ’68 Comeback Special, “Elvis” cinematographer Mandy Walker spent hours watching and examining old footage to faithfully reproduce certain shots and lighting changes for Baz Luhrmann’s biopic. Walker’s set replicating the Vegas showroom at the International Hilton, where Presley had his residency, is her proudest accomplishment from the film. “That set was gigantic. We had a full-on concert lighting set-up that we had to reproduce,” Walker says. At one point, Walker and the film’s gaffer had considered bringing in professional concert lighting to program and order the lights, but she decided...
MOVIES
Variety

Travel to the Upside Down in Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ Immersive Experience

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. The final volume of “Stranger Things” Season 4 arrives today. While the new season — which was split into two volumes for the first time ever — is finally coming to a close, there are still ways to travel to the Upside Down once you finish your binge this weekend. Netflix and the event production company Fever have teamed up for the “Stranger Things Experience,” where visitors can take part in an escape room-style game...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roald Dahl
Person
Andrea Riseborough
Person
Tim Minchin
Person
Matthew Warchus
Variety

‘The Railway Children Return’ Review: Wholesome British Children’s Fare With a Hefty Shot of Adult Nostalgia

Click here to read the full article. Even upon its release 52 years ago, Lionel Jeffries’ adaptation of “The Railway Children” was something of a throwback: a kindly, low-conflict family entertainment, faithfully drawn from E. Nesbit’s 1905 children’s novel, that hearkened back to an Edwardian-era England of steam trains, rolling green fields and close-knit village communities. At the time, it caught a wave of nostalgia that got it firmly cemented in the popular British canon, even if it never attained quite the same classic status abroad. Half a century later, it’s still regarded with “they don’t make ’em like they...
MOVIES
Popculture

'Castle' Star Secretly Welcomes First Child

Stana Katic is officially a mom! The Castle alum and her husband, Kris Brkljac, recently took on parenting duties after they reportedly secretly welcomed their first child together this past winter. A representative for the actress confirmed the exciting life update in a statement to Us Weekly on Monday, sharing, "They had a baby this winter and have been enjoying the time since cocooning as a family."
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Drake Joins the Backstreet Boys for Surprise Performance of ‘I Want It That Way’ in Toronto

Click here to read the full article. The Backstreet Boys welcomed Drake as their honorary sixth member during the band’s concert stop at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto Saturday evening. Just as the boy band was closing their set, the quintet introduced Drake as the crowd launched into rapturous applause. Before the band jumped into its 1999 hit “I Want It That Way,” Drake went to explain what the song meant to him as a 13-year-old kid. “At my bar mitzvah, for the first time in my life, this girl I was in love with came up to me while one of...
MUSIC
Variety

Sonny Barger and the Hells Angels: Five Ways the Outlaw Motorcycle Club Left Tire Tracks on Pop Culture

Click here to read the full article. With the death this week of Ralph “Sonny” Barger, national president of famed motorcycle club the Hells Angels, a piece of vibrant American pop culture history recedes farther into the past. It’s hard to appreciate today, but when Barger founded the Oakland chapter in 1957, the mythology of the outlaw biker had already been emblazoned on the national consciousness through the Hells Angels’ impact on fashion, movies and music, as a symbol of rebellion. Barger’s death on June 29 at the age of 83 made international headlines because of that reach. Barger was the face...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bfi London Film Festival#Sundance Film Festival#Matilda The Musical#Music And Lyrics#Bfi#Royal Shakespeare Company#Working Title
Variety

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Finale: Everything That Happened — and Who Survived

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: This story contains spoilers through the end of Season 4, Volume 2 of “Stranger Things,” currently streaming on Netflix. The fourth and penultimate season of “Stranger Things” is filled with multiple worlds, numerous deaths and a pineapple pizza. Picking up directly after the events of Episode 7, the final two episodes — four hours in total — that make up “Stranger Things” Season 4, Vol. 2 answer many burning questions while presenting even more ahead of the final season. Here, Variety breaks down just a few of the highlights. Will’s Sexuality + Painting At the start...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Pitchfork

Mandy Moore Cancels Remaining 2022 Tour Dates

Mandy Moore has canceled her remaining tour dates for 2022 behind her new album In Real Life, Billboard notes. The announcement comes after she revealed on June 3 that she is pregnant with her second child. Moore explained in today’s statement that she needs to rest and focus on her health. She was originally scheduled to tour throughout July. All tickets will be refunded.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Why Ben Savage Is Not Part of the ‘Boy Meets World’ Rewatch Podcast: ‘It’s Not His Thing’

Click here to read the full article. Ben Savage was the main character of “Boy Meets World,” the sitcom that aired as part of ABC’s “TGIF” from 1993 to 2000, but he’s not planning to rewatch the episodes with his former co-stars. Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle and Rider Strong, who starred as Topanga, Eric and Shawn, respectively, on the show, launched “Pod Meets World,” an iHeartRadio rewatch podcast, on June 27. During the first episode, “TGI-Happening,” Fishel explained why the show’s leading man isn’t part of the project. “Ben Savage is doing his own thing. He’s doing Lifetime movies. He’s busy. We...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Elvis’ Music Producer Dave Cobb on Recreating Classic Songs: ‘It’s Terrifying to Even Attempt to Do That’

Click here to read the full article. Renowned music producer Dave Cobb was working on a film job where he recreated the music of one singing icon — Tammy Faye Bakker — when he got the assignment to do the same for an even more significant vocalist, high a bar as that may have been: Elvis Presley. Truly, both figured into his youth, growing up as a Pentecostal kid in the Southeast. But even if one were to consider these singers on the same plane, “Elvis” would require quite a lot more out of him than “The Eyes of Tammy...
MUSIC
Variety

Adele Says She ‘Was a Shell of a Person’ After Las Vegas Residency Cancelation

Click here to read the full article. Adele has shared that she felt like “a shell of a person for a couple months” after abruptly canceling her “Weekends With Adele” Las Vegas residency in January — just days before it was set to begin. In an interview with Desert Island Discs on BBC Radio 4, the singer says that she felt guilty about disappointing fans who had paid thousands of dollars to attend. “I just had to wait it out and just grieve it, I guess, just grieve the shows and get over the guilt, but it was brutal,” Adele shared. Adele first tearfully...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Variety

Box Office: ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ Shatters July 4th Holiday Records With $127 Million Debut

Click here to read the full article. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” set off fireworks at the box office, collecting $108 million over the weekend. By the time that July 4th rolls around on Monday, the animated family film is expected to reach a sizable $127.9 million. Based on those estimates, “Minions: The Rise of Gru” will smash the record for the highest film opening over Independence Day, overtaking Paramount’s 2011 blockbuster “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” ($115.9 million over four days). Ticket sales for the fifth installment in Universal and Illumination’s popular “Despicable Me” franchise are a comforting sign that family...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

69K+
Followers
55K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy