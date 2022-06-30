ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Connecticut’s slight dip in gas prices won’t last. Here’s why.

By Stephen Singer, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CssgC_0gQb1bSN00
Connecticut motorists get a small break as gas prices inch down. Reuters/Hartford Courant/TNS

Motorists are getting a small but welcome break as gas prices take a pause in their steady upward march.

Prices that accelerated with higher demand for gasoline after relaxed COVID-19 restrictions jumped as global energy markets struggled in response to the February invasion of Ukraine by Russia, a major exporter of natural gas. But in the last few weeks, prices in Connecticut have stalled and reversed, reaching $4.98 a gallon June 14 and inching down to $4.84 a gallon Wednesday, according to the AAA.

“We are seeing wholesale prices trickle down,” said Michael Fox, executive director of the Gasoline and Automotive Service Dealers of America . “We’re not seeing increases like we were.”

He said he checks wholesale prices daily, watching the ups and downs as gas prices trended higher over the past 30 weeks. “By the end of the week the ups won. For the last three weeks the downs won,” Fox said.

The slight, but perceptible price drop is in response to falling demand as motorists change their habits and drive less. In the week that ended June 17, the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s measure of implied demand — products supplied to consumers — declined by about 700,000 barrels a day from the week of June 3, to about 8.5 million barrels a day.

That number rose to 8.9 million barrels for the week of June 24, signaling another possible rise in prices at the pump.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a blog posting that factors affecting oil prices include action by the Biden administration and G7 countries to launch a price cap on Russian oil.

Gas prices have fallen for the second straight week as the price of oil “has faltered,” he said.

“While prices will be at their highest July 4th level ever, they’ll have fallen close to 20 cents since our peak in early June,” De Haan said. “Motorists should be wary that while the decline could continue for the week ahead, any sudden jolts to supply could quickly cause a turnaround, and risk remains that when the peak of hurricane season arrives, we could see a super spike at the pump.”

To motorists who complain that prices go up quickly, but fall slowly Fox — who expects prices to rise during the July 4 holiday weekend — said transporting gas from storage in New Haven Harbor to tankers and then to gas stations is time-consuming and factors into pricing.

“Prices go up like a rocket and go down like a feather,” he said.

The American Hotel & Lodging Association found in a May survey of 2,210 adults that 90% said they will consider gas prices in deciding whether to travel in the next three months, with 50% saying it will be a major consideration.

In response to high gas prices, 57% of those surveyed said they are likely to take fewer leisure trips, 54% will likely take shorter leisure trips, 44% are likely to postpone travel and one-third of those surveyed are likely to cancel with no plans to reschedule, the industry group said.

Gov. Ned Lamont on Wednesday reminded residents that the suspension of Connecticut’s 25-cent-a-gallon excise tax on gasoline that was set to expire Thursday will remain in effect until Nov. 30.

It helps, said Bob Hruskocy, a co-owner of Hartford Delivery Service, though it’s a small part of gas costs that are higher than at almost any time since he started in business in 1988. The only comparable period was during the Gulf War in 1991 when oil markets were upended by the conflict that kicked Iraqi forces out of Kuwait, he said.

Hruskocy, whose six vehicles transport air freight, said he’s been forced to add a surcharge.

“Anytime you try to pass some of it onto your customers you’ve got to be careful,” he said.

He doesn’t have the luxury of scaling back operations to save gas and money. “If a customer wants same-day delivery to Boston we pick up and go,” Hruskocy said.

Motorists should not view a small drop in gas prices as a sign of steeper declines. The Ukraine war grinds on and inflation in the U.S. will not ease soon.

“The problem is they want $5 to go to $2.65,” Fox said, referring to motorists. “I see nothing to fix that problem.”

Stephen Singer can be reached at ssinger@courant.com .

Comments / 4

Hatrick
3d ago

A 9 cent tax increase on diesel goes into effect tomorrow, Which is really a tax on all of us! Everything you buy comes on a diesel truck at some point, Including your gas, That cost just gets passed on to the consumer!🤔🤭⛽️💰💵

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNET

July Fourth Gas Prices: How Much Could You Pay for Fuel This Weekend?

Gas prices continue to decline in the US this week after reaching an all time high of $5.02 a gallon earlier this month. On Sunday, the national average price of a gallon of unleaded gas was $4.81, according to AAA. That's nearly 10 cents cheaper than last week, but still 54% more expensive than last year at this time.
TRAFFIC
thecheyennepost.com

Weekly energy roundup: Wyoming gas prices inch upward as national average falls

In Wyoming, most of us fuel our cars with gasoline, heat our homes using natural gas and rely on electricity generated from coal. And we depend on state services paid for, in large part, by taxes imposed on the companies extracting that oil, gas and coal — industries whose contributions to state coffers have also kept our individual taxes low.
WYOMING STATE
CBS News

Gas prices poised for third weekly decline ahead of busy holiday travel weekend

U.S. motorists are spending less to fill up than last week and the week before, with gas prices poised for a third consecutive weekly slide as crude costs drop. The national average on Thursday stood at $4.86 for a gallon of regular, down more than 8 cents from a week ago, according to AAA. Worries about the rising risk of a global recession has reduced demand for oil, with the price of crude falling to around $107 a barrel from $110 last week, the travel club noted in a news release on Monday.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Traffic
City
Hartford, CT
State
Connecticut State
Hartford, CT
Traffic
FOXBusiness

Gas prices set new record Sunday morning

The price of a gallon of regular gasoline hit an historic milestone over the weekend and continues to move higher. The price on Sunday morning rose to $5.01, according to AAA. Gas hit the $5 mark on Saturday morning for the first time ever as part of a record setting run.
TRAFFIC
CNET

Beat High Gas Prices: 10 Ways to Save Money at the Pump

Gas prices show no sign of slowing down, passing the $5 average price per gallon in the US on Monday. As the ongoing war in Ukraine and summer travel cause limited supply and high demand for gasoline, experts expect prices to increase for months to come. Families are paying thousands...
TRAFFIC
Motley Fool

Here's Why Costco Gas Could Get $0.18 Cheaper Per Gallon

Costco offers cheaper gas than many of its competitors. The cost could drop even more. President Biden's federal gas tax holiday could help Costco shoppers pay less at the pump. In 2021, Costco sold around $17 billion worth of gasoline, according to the company's chief financial officer. Gas is a...
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
24/7 Wall St.

Americans Prepare For $10 Gas

$10 gas would ruin the U.S. economy, which makes it among the largest threats to cause a sharp downturn in GDP. Middle class and lower class families would move into deep financial holes, if $10 gas was added to their housing, clothing and food costs. JP Morgan says crude could rise to $380 a barrel, […]
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Natural Gas#Oil Company#Gas Stations
rigzone.com

USA Gasoline Price Falls

The average gasoline price in the U.S. has fallen below $5 per gallon, according to the AAA gas prices website. The current average price for regular gasoline in the U.S. is $4.981 per gallon, the AAA site highlights. Yesterday’s average price for gasoline in the U.S. was $4.983 per gallon, the week ago average was $5.014 per gallon, the month ago average was $4.593 per gallon, and the year ago average was $3.070 per gallon, according to the AAA site.
TRAFFIC
The Week

What we pay for when we pay for a gallon of gas

Gas prices are high — all-time highs nominally, and even approaching modern records adjusted for inflation. But what are you really paying for when you put $5-a-gallon gasoline in your (non-electric) vehicle? Crude oil, mostly. "A little more than half of the price of the gasoline relates to the price of crude oil," University of Houston energy economist Ed Hirs tells WUSA9. "Now, of course, that percentage has been up a little bit here recently, as much as two-thirds of it."
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy