Surging prices could fuel child hunger - and families are scared months before midterms

Sam Sena, 61, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, is retired now. But he still keeps himself busy, taking care of seven out of his nine grandkids. "You got, 16, 15, 13, 11," Sena recalled before letting out an unsure laugh. "I want to say seven? Eight? And then two and a half. I got from the youngest to the oldest."

Like millions of Americans, four-decade-high inflation is hurting Sena's low-income family especially hard. “Kids eat a lot.” Sena said. “$200 ain’t gonna buy you nothing. You get some groceries, but it’s not gonna last you. It’s ugly.”

As parents and guardians across America scramble to feed their kids amidst surging prices, child food insecurity is an unwelcome reminder to voters just months before they cast their ballots in November's midterm elections.

Skyrocketing food and gas prices are setting up a potential significant increase in child hunger this summer, say hunger relief organizations.

“Simply put, more of these kids are in danger this summer,” said Vince Hall, chief government relations officer at Feeding America, a hunger relief advocacy group and network of food pantries.

More: Inflation fears pressure Democrats in Virginia House races. Could they be a bellwether?

President Joe Biden speaks at the 29th AFL-CIO Quadrennial Constitutional Convention at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia on June 14, 2022. NICHOLAS KAMM, AFP via Getty Images

Inflation's impact on the White House: Biden approval rating at 39% amid economic fears; 47% 'strongly disapprove'

Sena is one of those voters. He's already made up his mind and will vote for Republicans in November. To him, Democrats are "not seeing the real picture because they're living high off the hog."

Chris Taylor, a spokesperson for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, pointed to the expanded Child Tax Credit, monthly payments in 2021 that helped lift children out of poverty before expiring this year, and to efforts to extend school meal waivers over the summer. Those waivers were signed by Biden over the weekend after a bipartisan vote.

"House Democrats will make sure our kids are fed," Taylor said.

The National Republican Congressional Committee did not respond to a request for comment.

President Joe Biden has tried to quell economic fears in American families. On June 14, speaking to the AFL-CIO, he said "we're going to work to bring down gas and food prices." But his words fall flat for families like Sena's.

"It doesn't bother them because they're not suffering," said Sena.

Child hunger could spike this summer

As schools close for the summer, so does easy access to free breakfast and lunch programs. According to Hall, 22 million kids go hungry every summer.

"A locked school gate means children are locked out of their access to nutrition," said Hall.

But this year, with the addition of inflation , child food insecurity could be much worse.

Prices are advertised outside of a grocery store along a busy shopping street in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn on June 15, 2022 in New York City. Spencer Platt, Getty Images

“It’s radically different. I can’t remember a time in my life when I was facing a crisis like this on all fronts,” said Jillien Meier, director of campaign strategy at No Kid Hungry, another hunger relief group.

A lifeline in pandemic-era aid

While millions of children on paper have access to free summer meals, Meier said a combination of red tape, transportation costs and bureaucracy makes it difficult for kids to actually receive the meals.

“If I’m working a full time job, I’m not taking my kids to a summer meal site in the middle of the day, particularly if I don’t have ready access to transportation,” said Meier. Surging gas prices have only exacerbated the challenge.

Congress last week approved an extension of pandemic-era universal school meal waivers that ease some bureaucratic burdens. The waivers give schools flexibility to navigate the barriers between hungry kids and school meals, such as bringing meals to children.

People shop for food along a busy street in Brooklyn on June 15, 2022 in New York City. Spencer Platt, Getty Images

According to No Kid Hungry, in July 2019, before the waivers, 95.1 million school meals were served during the summer.

After the waivers were introduced, in July 2020, 262.7 million meals were served. Last year in July 2021, the number fell to 190.6 million meals served, as lockdowns eased in many areas.

“It was so critical to keep these waivers in place this summer with inflation and gas prices what they are. Families are still hurting,” said Meier.

Some families can’t be frugal anymore

The latest Consumer Price Index report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that prices for food at home are up 11.9% compared to last year. Inflation overall has risen 8.6%, the highest it's been since 1981. In some parts of the country, gas prices have gone up to $5 a gallon.

Higher-income families have the freedom to tighten their budget . But Meier said low-income families can’t adapt any further.

At the grocery store, low-income families are already buying the cheapest options available to them. A report from the Hartman Group, a consulting firm that researches consumer behavior, found that low-income shoppers are most focused on what fits in their budget and what is most affordable. Middle- and higher-income families focus on quality and nutrition.

In the face of rising food prices, those middle and higher-income families can sacrifice their preferred brands and opt for generic options. But for low-income families, giving up their preferred brands means sacrificing their food altogether.

A shopper walks through a grocery store in Washington, DC, on June 14, 2022. STEFANI REYNOLDS, AFP via Getty Images

'It’s pitiful to see all these children having to pay the sacrifices'

In Mount Olive, North Carolina, Kenzie Hinson, 18, owner and operator of Make a Difference Food Pantry, said they’re seeing the immediate effects of rising food insecurity.

“We are seeing lots of people who have never had to utilize our services before,” said Hinson, who launched the pantry when she was only 10 years old.

During the pandemic, Make a Difference served 12,000 families a week. But lately, they’ve been serving upwards of 20,000 families. They also deliver hot meals to underserved North Carolina neighborhoods as schools close.

In years prior, Hinson said 500 kids per week were served by the program. But this year, they serve at least 1,300 kids every Friday.

Hinson said a combination of summer break and skyrocketing food prices is increasing their numbers. Make a Difference often sees families on shoestring budgets. This year, it feels like almost every family is on that budget.

“It’s pitiful to see all these children having to pay the sacrifices,” she said.

Some foods have more than doubled in price, said Hinson: A 50-pound bag of cabbage went from $13 to $40, a 40-pound box of lettuce went from $26 to $65, a 40-pound box of apples increased from $28 to $55. The list keeps going, said Hinson.

Gas prices are not helping either. Make a Difference has 14 different locations across North Carolina, meaning food has to be distributed across a wide area. Weekly gas costs for the pantry usually cost $325. Lately, they’ve been running up to $1,280.

“The food cost has almost paralyzed us, combined with fuel costs,” she said.

What can Biden do about gas prices?: Biden weighs a gas tax holiday. How much would consumers really save?

Prices per gallon are displayed over labels of various grades of gasoline at a Shell station Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Littleton, Colo. David Zalubowski, AP

Hinson said they’re in the dark as to whether or not they can keep running in the fall.

“After August, I have no idea what we’re going to do,” she said.

Families that have never been in a food insecure situation are also dealing with the stigmas surrounding food pantries.

“A single mom came in,” Hinson said. “And she just started crying. She said, 'In order for my family to be here today, I had to put gas in my vehicle and it cost me $97. That was our food for the month. I have to be able to make sure my kids have everything they need to survive.'”

“That broke my heart right there.” Hinson said.

'$200 doesn't go anywhere'

Sena lives five miles away from school meal sites and can afford to drive his grandkids there. But even then, the sites are also struggling.

"I'll drive the kids to the park where they set up," said Sena. "And you better be there on time. Because there's a lot of times where there's not enough food for everybody."

While Sena said he's voting for Republicans in the midterms, he doesn't entirely blame Biden for inflation; instead, he feels an overall dissatisfaction with Democratic control of both Congress and the White House.

"It's just not him alone. You know, it's the Senate, the Congress, everybody's all involved in this," said Sena.

Democracy vs. witch hunt: What congressional campaigns are saying before the midterms

"They really don't see how people are really struggling," said Sena. "$200 doesn't go anywhere. Especially when you got a bunch of hungry kids."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Surging prices could fuel child hunger - and families are scared months before midterms