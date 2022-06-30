ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

Charles Co. Summer School, Summer Boost staff and students eligible to participate in free COVID testing program

By Charles County Public Schools
 3 days ago
Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students who are enrolled in Summer School or Summer Boost, as well as staff members who are working at the programs, are eligible to participate in free COVID-19 PCR testing. The testing program is voluntary, CCPS does not require any staff or student to participate in COVID testing. Summer School and Summer Boost programs are set to start on July 6 at various school sites. COVID testing will start on July 11. The PCR test used is an anterior nasal swab administrated by the person who is being tested or assisted by a nurse with 20/20 GeneSystems, the testing company contracted with CCPS. Results are provided to parents and staff in the company’s portal within 48 hours.

Students and staff who have previously signed up to participate in COVID testing during the school year through 20/20 GeneSystems must update their account in the 20/20 Genesystems portal to reflect the school they are attending for Summer School or Summer Boost. Staff and students who are signing up to take part in the testing program for the first time must create an account to move forward.

Those with an existing 20/20 GeneSystems account:

  • Sign into the 20/20 GeneSystems customer portal at https://schooltesting.2020gene.com/login .
  • Select the My Students option from the lefthand menu (staff members will also select this option.)
  • On the My Students page, double click the section displaying the name of the person to be tested.
  • On the My Students: Last Name: page, find the Summer School field and click to expand.
  • From the expanded menu, click the location where the staff member will be working, or the student will be attending for Summer School or Summer Boost.
  • Once selected, click the hard disk icon on the bottom right side of the screen to save your selection.
    • The staff member’s or student’s account should feature a green banner across the top indicting the account has been updated.

Those new to enrolling in the 20/20 GeneSystems portal:

  • Go to https://schooltesting.2020gene.com to register a new account by clicking the teal Click Here to Register button on the right side of the page.
  • Choose Charles from the dropdown menu that appears on the next page.
  • Select the account type — either student or teacher/staff.
  • Fill out the account registration page. (Parents/guardians can enroll more than one child in the portal by clicking the +Add another student button at the end of the form.)
  • Click submit.
    • Select the My Students option from the lefthand menu (staff members will also select this option.)
    • On the My Students page, double click the section displaying the name of the person to be tested.
    • On the My Students: Last Name: page, find the Summer School field and click to expand.
    • From the expanded menu, click the location where the staff member will be working, or the student will be attending for Summer School or Summer Boost.
    • Once selected, click the hard disk icon on the bottom right side of the screen to save your selection.
    • The staff member’s or student’s account should feature a green banner across the top indicting the account has been updated.

Those who need assistance in enrolling or updating an account should click Contact Us at https://schooltesting.2020gene.com/login .

The testing will be conducted between the hours of 8 a.m. to noon on specific days. The testing schedule is:

Monday

  • Daniel of St. Thomas Jenfier Elementary School, John Hanson Middle School, the Transition School (located between J.P. Ryon Elementary School and Hanson,) and Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School.

Tuesday

  • C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School, Mattawoman Middle School, Eva Turner Elementary School and Billingsley Elementary School.

Wednesday

  • St. Charles High School, F.B. Gwynn Educational Center, Milton M. Somers Middle School, Dr. James Craik Elementary School and Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School.

Thursday

  • Indian Head Elementary School, General Smallwood Middle School, Westlake High School and Thomas Stone High School. Testing at Westlake and Stone will be held between the hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

