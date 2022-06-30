ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvert County, MD

Inaugural Calvert County Police Accountability Board, Administrative Charging Committee appointed

By Calvert County Public Information Office
 3 days ago
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – June 29, 2022 – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) appointed eight members to a newly established Police Accountability Board (PAB). Inaugural members were appointed to staggered terms by the BOCC during their regular open session meeting this week:

  • Wilson Parran, Chair (3-year term)
  • Lisa Ireland Barony (1-year term)
  • Suzanne Benedict (2-year term)
  • Brian Cedar (3-year term)
  • Alphonso Hawkins (1-year term)
  • Quentin Jones, Jr. (2-year term)
  • Susan Justice (1-year term)
  • Dawn Lister (2-year term)

The BOCC also appointed two members to the Administrative Charging Committee (ACC):

  • Norman Dorn (3-year term)
  • Stacey Stump (3-year term)

The five-member ACC is comprised of the two members appointed by the BOCC, the PAB chairperson (or another PAB member designated by the chairperson), and two additional members appointed by the PAB.

After the initial staggered terms, PAB and ACC members will serve three-year terms with a limit of six total years of service.

PAB members consist of two retired sworn law officers, who retired in good standing at least five years prior to the appointment on the PAB; at least three members from minority populations in Calvert County; and one mental health practitioner. PAB membership is at least 50% female and includes two or more members from each of the commissioner districts. The PAB will meet at least quarterly and provide an annual report to the BOCC on what should be done to improve matters of policing.

Prior to serving on the ACC, members will receive training on police procedures from the Maryland Police Training and Standards Commission. The ACC will meet at least monthly to review the findings of a law enforcement investigation to determine if it is appropriate to administratively charge a police officer who is the subject of the investigation.

The BOCC also appointed Larry Lamson as a trial board member. The three-member trial board will convene as needed for a charged officer’s appeal of disciplinary action. The trial board is comprised of one active or retired judge appointed by the BOCC, one civilian appointed by the PAB, and one law enforcement officer of equal rank to the officer charged appointed by the law enforcement agency head. The makeup and function of the trial board are defined in the Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021 .

A citizen review committee evaluated 61 applications that met the minimum membership criteria to help attain a balanced representation of diverse backgrounds and experiences. The review committee is comprised of one representative each from the Calvert County Fraternal Order of Police, Calvert County NAACP, Calvert County Republican Central Committee, and Calvert County Democratic Central Committee. Committee recommendations were provided to the BOCC in early June for consideration in making member appointments.

The BOCC has included approximately $321,500 in the fiscal year 2023 general fund budget to support the PAB, which includes two staff positions to provide administrative support from the Department of Human resources, operating expenses, and member stipends.

For more information, please visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/PAB or contact the Department of Human Resources at 410-535-1600, ext. 2359.

