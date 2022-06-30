St. Mary’s Transit System to Resume Full Service for Great Mills Route

LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) resumes full transit route service for the Route 3, Great Mills bus, starting Friday, July 1, 2022.

The Great Mills, Route 3 bus runs northbound and southbound every hour from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays – Fridays. It traverses the route between the Leonardtown governmental center and the Tulagi Place transfer locations.

For additional information on STS routes and operations, please visit our webpage at https://www.stmarysmd.com/dpw/sts-transit/ .