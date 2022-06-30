St. Mary’s Commissioners to Host Public Forum July 12

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County will host a Public Forum Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in the Commissioner’s meeting room inside the Chesapeake Building, at 41770 Baldridge Street, in Leonardtown.

Public Forums allow residents to speak directly to the Commissioners on topics of their choosing. Residents may offer appreciation, questions, or suggestions in a mutually respectful format.

In lieu of appearance, comments may be submitted via:

Email: csmc@stmarysmd.com .

. Mail: Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD, 20650.

Submit a three-minute video clip to publicmtgs@stmarysmd.com through 5 p.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022.

Those wishing to speak at the forum will receive up to three minutes to address the Commissioners. Anyone wishing to provide more detailed comments can do so via email or regular mail.

Commissioners of St. Mary’s County Public Forums are televised live on St. Mary’s County Government TV 95 (SMCG TV 95) and streamed live on the St. Mary’s County YouTube Channel.