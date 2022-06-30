ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Truss urges allies to ‘learn lessons from Ukraine’ and give Taiwan more support

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TkPI4_0gQb0MRn00

Liz Truss has called on Western allies to provide greater support for Taiwan so it can defend itself in the event of an attack from China.

Speaking on the final day of the Nato summit in Madrid on Thursday, the Foreign Secretary said the West must “learn the lessons from Ukraine” and ensure sovereign nations “have the capabilities that they need”.

She told Times Radio: “The fact is Ukraine wasn’t in a good enough position to defend itself, that made it a target for Russia.

Collectively, we need to make sure that they have the defence that they need

“That’s what we, as a free world, need to do is make sure that Taiwan has the ability to defend itself, that we continue to maintain peace in the Taiwan Strait.

“These are things that we’re discussing with our allies and working on with our allies.”

Asked if this meant providing arms, Ms Truss said: “There are different ways of doing that, and Finland and Sweden have joined Nato as a way of making sure that they are defended.

“Ultimately, it is making sure that those countries have the capabilities that they need.”

Ms Truss declined to say whether the UK should increase its arms export licences to Taiwan and sell the self-governing island more defensive kit.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The United Kingdom supplies equipment around the world, and it’s done through commercial companies; the UK Government licenses that equipment.”

Asked if Britain should sell Taiwan more licences, she said: “Collectively, we need to make sure that they have the defence that they need, and that is a matter not just for the United Kingdom, it’s a matter for others.

“Collectively we need to do more, and this is a discussion I’m having with my G7 colleagues.”

Asked whether there should be a Ukraine-style build-up, she said: “There’s a difference between what we’re doing in Ukraine, which is providing military aid, and then licensing commercial providers, which we do for a wide variety of countries.”

She highlighted the need for a “global Nato” due to concerns over China’s “economic coercion and they are building up their military capabilities”.

Taiwan has been self-governing since nationalist forces fled there in 1949 after the communists took control of China, and is considered to be a rebel province by Beijing.

Ms Truss said Western nations must “make sure that we are not overly economically exposed to China” or “end up in a position of strategic dependency” similar to the way that some European countries became dependent on Russian oil and gas.

On Wednesday, the Foreign Secretary warned Beijing that any attempt to invade Taiwan would be a “catastrophic miscalculation”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Russia’s defence minister reports capture of Ukraine city

Moscow’s defence minister has said Russian forces have taken control of the last major Ukrainian-held city in Luhansk province. Sergei Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin on Sunday that “as a result of successful military operations, the armed forces of the Russian Federation, together with units of the People’s Militia of the Luhansk People’s Republic, have established full control over the city of Lysychansk”, Russian news agencies reported.
POLITICS
newschain

Russia’s messages with missiles tell West to back off

The latest in a litany of horrors in Ukraine came this week as Russian firepower rained down on civilians in a busy shopping centre far from the front lines of a war in its fifth month. The timing was not likely to have been a coincidence. While much of the...
POLITICS
Benzinga

Putin's Ally On How To Force West To Negotiate — Position Hypersonic Missiles To Hit US In 5 Minutes

As Russian troops continue military operations in the more-than four-month-old war against Ukraine, tempers are flying high. Andrei Gurulyov, a crony of President Vladimir Putin and a Duma member, reportedly told Rossiya-1, that Russia should look to recreate the Cuban missile crisis. The Cuban missile crisis of 1962 saw the U.S. and the now-defunct Soviet Union prepping for nuclear missile attacks, the former positioning them in Italy and Turkey and the latter in Cuba.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Daily Mail

Putin arrests Olympic 'traitor': Moment Russian ice hockey star Ivan Fedotov is forcibly enlisted in the army and dragged off to fight in Ukraine after signing $1m deal with US NHL team the Philadelphia Flyers

A Russian ice hockey star who signed a million-dollar contract with an American team was rounded up by Russian plain-clothes policemen and taken to an army enlistment office yesterday before he's expected to be sent to fight in Ukraine. Olympian Ivan Fedotov, 25, was reportedly rushed into Putin's army after...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Taiwan Strait#Nato#Times Radio#Bbc Radio 4#Uk Government
AFP

PNG votes in heavily guarded elections

Voters head to the polls Monday in heavily guarded elections across Papua New Guinea, where millions live in poverty despite vast mineral and energy riches. This year, 15 election-related deaths have already been recorded, according to Papua New Guinea police.
POLITICS
newschain

Maro Itoje urges England to raise intensity for crucial second Australia Test

Maro Itoje has warned his England team-mates they must crank up the intensity for their second Test against Australia if they are to rescue the series. Eddie Jones’ tourists arrived in Brisbane on Sunday wounded by a 30-28 defeat at Perth’s Optus Stadium where only two late converted tries spared them humiliation on the scoreboard.
RUGBY
newschain

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios fined following bad-tempered clash

Stefanos Tsitsipas was given the joint biggest fine of Wimbledon so far for unsportsmanlike conduct following his tempestuous third-round clash with Nick Kyrgios. The Greek received two warnings for hitting the ball recklessly, once into the crowd and once very hard into the backboard off a Kyrgios underarm serve, and has been hit in the pocket to the tune of 10,000 US dollars (£8,260).
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
China
newschain

Zelensky denies Russian forces have captured last stronghold in Luhansk

Russia claimed control on Sunday over the last Ukrainian stronghold in an eastern province that is key to achieving a major goal of its invasion. Ukraine’s general staff of the military reported that its forces had withdrawn from Lysychansk in Luhansk province, but the president said the fight for the city was ongoing.
POLITICS
newschain

Governor: Russians gaining foothold in pivotal Ukraine city

Russian forces are strengthening their positions in a gruelling fight to capture the last stronghold of resistance in eastern Ukraine’s Luhansk province, the region’s governor said on Sunday. Ukrainian fighters have spent weeks trying to defend the city of Lysychansk, and to keep it from falling to Russia,...
POLITICS
newschain

Last Briton standing Cameron Norrie growing comfortable with Wimbledon pressure

Cameron Norrie is proud of the way he has handled home expectations after surging through to a first grand slam quarter-final at Wimbledon. Heather Watson’s defeat on Centre Court earlier on Sunday had left Norrie in the increasingly familiar situation of being the last Briton standing and looking to break new ground having made it past the third round for the first time.
TENNIS
newschain

Wimbledon player ‘so proud to be a mum’ after making quarter-finals

A 34-year-old tennis star has said she is “so proud to be a mum” while managing to storm through to the quarter-finals at Wimbledon. Germany’s Tatjana Maria told cheering spectators that being a mother to two children is “the best feeling in the world” after she won Sunday’s game against Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko.
TENNIS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
142K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy