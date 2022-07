The groundswell of social justice activism in recent years has finally invigorated and enlightened business leaders to make meaningful change for historically underrepresented communities. As one of the few female Asian American CEOs, I was, and continue to be, committed to influencing change for my fellow AAPI colleagues and nurturing the next generation of diverse business leaders. This support has been long absent in my ascent to CEO, and it is now more important than ever to continue to drive awareness and influence outcomes. I’ve been determined to not only make our workplace an inclusive space, but also one that helps individuals from underrepresented groups ascend to leadership roles.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO