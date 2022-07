We have an election next month, but it will mean a little less in Huron County than other parts of the country. While there are a number of millages to be voted on by Huron County voters, there are only three contested races on the August Primary ballot, and only one of those is a local seat. Two Republicans will face each other for the Republican nomination for Oliver Township treasurer. Whoever wins will be unopposed in November, as there are no Democratic candidates.

HURON COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO