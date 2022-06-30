ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I-91 Northbound reopens after tractor-trailer crash, fuel leak

By Samantha Stewart
 3 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – A crash between a car and two tractor-trailers had shut down parts of I-91 Northbound on Thursday morning, which have now been reopened.

Officials stated that I-91 Northbound between exits 24 and 25 was partially closed for a few hours due to this crash, with only the left lane open to redirect traffic.

Minor injuries have been reported, and a fuel leak was said to be involved by authorities. DEEP officials arrived on the scene and said absorbent was used to clean up approximately 200 gallons of leaked fuel.

No other information has been provided on the details of the crash.

The incident was reported Thursday morning just before 5 a.m. More information on traffic patterns in this area can be found on News 8’s Live Traffic Map .

News 8 will continue to update this developing story as more information becomes available.

