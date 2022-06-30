ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duplin County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Onslow, Duplin, Greene, Inland Onslow, Jones, Lenoir by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-30 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-30 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Onslow; Duplin; Greene; Inland Onslow; Jones; Lenoir; Pitt AREAS...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene, Lenoir, Pitt by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Greene; Lenoir; Pitt The National Weather Service in Newport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Greene County in eastern North Carolina Northeastern Lenoir County in eastern North Carolina South central Pitt County in eastern North Carolina * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 512 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Grifton, or near Ayden, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Greenville, Ayden, Grifton, Graingers, Roundtree, Ormondsville, Hookerton and Gardnerville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREENE COUNTY, NC
Special Weather Statement issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northampton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Northampton, southeastern Greensville and south central Southampton Counties through 600 PM EDT At 515 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Dahlia, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph, heavy downpours and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Garysburg, Boykins, Dahlia, Gaston, Conway, Seaboard, Claresville, Severn, Branchville, Milwaukee, Pendleton, Bryants Corner, Pleasant Grove, Pleasant Hill, Margarettsville, Gumberry, Turners Crossroads, Shiloh, Little Texas and Galatia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 11:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong south to north longshore current. There is also a Moderate Risk of rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC

