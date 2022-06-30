Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Onslow, Duplin, Greene, Inland Onslow, Jones, Lenoir by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northampton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Northampton, southeastern Greensville and south central Southampton Counties through 600 PM EDT At 515 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Dahlia, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph, heavy downpours and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Garysburg, Boykins, Dahlia, Gaston, Conway, Seaboard, Claresville, Severn, Branchville, Milwaukee, Pendleton, Bryants Corner, Pleasant Grove, Pleasant Hill, Margarettsville, Gumberry, Turners Crossroads, Shiloh, Little Texas and Galatia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
